Bandits’ Threat Note Sparks Security Alert in Oyo Community as Police Deploy Tactical Units

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Ibadan, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) — The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the receipt of credible intelligence concerning a handwritten note allegedly left by suspected bandits in Ikoyi-Ile, Orire Local Government Area of the state, warning residents of a planned attack on the community.

The note, reportedly written in both Yoruba and English, was discovered in front of a residential building, prompting immediate security concerns and swift intervention by law enforcement authorities.

Confirming the development on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayanlade Olayinka, said the Commissioner of Police, Femi Haruna, upon receiving the report, immediately activated the Command’s intelligence, tactical, and operational response mechanisms to forestall any potential threat.

According to Olayinka, the State Intelligence Department, working in collaboration with tactical units, has commenced intensive debriefing of individuals linked to the discovery of the note, as part of a broader intelligence-driven investigation into its origin, authenticity, and intent.

“As part of deliberate and visible security actions, armed patrols, stop-and-search operations, intelligence surveillance, and strategic area domination have been significantly reinforced within Ikoyi-Ile and its surrounding communities,” Olayinka said.

He added that operational teams have been strategically deployed across the affected axis, with police personnel placed on 24-hour high alert to deny criminal elements any opportunity to exploit the situation.

“The Area Command has equally been directed to maintain constant supervision and continuous patrol coverage across the area to ensure sustained security presence,” he stated.

The Police Command assured residents that every lead connected to the threat is being thoroughly pursued and warned that any individuals or groups found responsible would be decisively dealt with in accordance with the law.

Reassuring the public, Olayinka stressed that there was no cause for panic, noting that robust security measures had been fully activated to safeguard lives and property across the community and the wider state.

“Residents will continue to observe increased police visibility and security engagements aimed at guaranteeing peace and public safety,” he said, adding that the Command is working closely with other security agencies and community-based security stakeholders to maintain a unified and proactive security posture.

The Police Command also urged residents to remain security-conscious while going about their lawful activities and to promptly report any suspicious movements, persons, or activities through the nearest police station or designated emergency channels.

“The Oyo State Police Command remains resolute in its mandate and assures the public that criminal threats of any nature will not be allowed to thrive in Oyo State,” Olayinka concluded.