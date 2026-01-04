Bandits Kill 30, Abduct Scores in Kasuwan Daji Market Attack, Niger State

Minna, Jan. 4, 2026 (Naija247news) — Armed men suspected to be marauding bandits operating from Kainji Lake National Park have attacked Kasuwan Daji market in Demo village, Kabe District, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, killing at least 30 villagers, abducting scores, and setting the market ablaze.

The assault occurred on Saturday, with assailants reportedly accessing the market via Kabe. Witnesses said the bandits not only burned the market but also looted food items and other wares, opened fire on residents, and kidnapped several people along routes leading to the expansive Kainji Lake National Park forest.

Confirming the attack on Sunday, Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said a joint security team had visited the scene and was actively working to rescue those abducted.

“On 03/01/2026 at about 9 p.m., information received revealed that at about 4:30 p.m. of the same date, suspected bandits from the National Park forest along Kabe District invaded Kasuwan Daji, located at Demo village via Kabe, burnt the market, looted shops, and carted away food items,” Abiodun said.

He added, “On 04/01/2026 at about 8 a.m., a report indicated that a joint security team visited the scene, and over 30 victims lost their lives during the attack. Some persons were also kidnapped. Efforts are ongoing to rescue the kidnapped victims. Further developments will be communicated.”

The Kasuwan Daji assault comes less than two months after another high-profile abduction in Niger State. On November 21, 2025, bandits stormed St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area, abducting 315 individuals, including 303 students and 12 teachers.

Security forces and community hunters were deployed immediately, and 50 pupils escaped the same day. Subsequently, the Federal Government negotiated the release of 100 students, while the remaining 230 abductees were freed by December 21, 2025, according to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

The recurrence of such attacks has heightened concerns over security in northern Nigeria, particularly in areas bordering the Kainji Lake National Park forest.

Yetunde Kolawale Naija247news is Nigeria’s leading independent investigative news platform, providing data-driven reporting on economy, politics, and global affairs.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.