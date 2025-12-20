Bandits, criminals will not find it easy in 2026 – Guards Brigade Commander

The Commander of the Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Adebisi Onasanya, has issued a strong warning to bandits and criminals operating within Abuja and surrounding communities, declaring that they will face heightened military pressure throughout 2026.

Naija247news reports that Onasanya vowed that criminal groups will find the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) increasingly hostile, noting that sustained security operations will ensure the city remains safe and stable.

Speaking with journalists on Saturday atop Aso Rock after the Brigade’s annual ascent, Onasanya said the formation is fully prepared to intensify its operational activities as the new year approaches.

The Aso Rock ascent, Naija247news gathered, is a yearly tradition of the Guards Brigade held to test physical fitness, assess troop cohesion and review operational achievements as the formation concludes its training year.

According to Naija247news, Onasanya described 2025 as one of the most demanding periods for the Brigade due to multiple security responsibilities extending beyond elite protection duties within the Presidential Villa.

He noted that despite the increased workload, the Guards Brigade successfully ensured Abuja remained secure and free from major criminal threats, a development residents can attest to.

Naija247news understands that the Brigade recorded significant successes through coordinated security operations carried out in collaboration with other agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air Force.

The commander disclosed that the Brigade launched several clearance operations against bandits and criminals operating around the borders of Abuja, including Bwari, Abaji and Gwagwalada, as well as parts of Niger and Nasarawa States.

According to Naija247news, Onasanya confirmed that numerous arrests were made during the operations, while illegal weapons were recovered and several criminal elements neutralised.

He said attempts to destabilise the FCT were swiftly foiled through strategic intelligence, patrols and rapid response actions deployed across vulnerable areas.

The Commander added that individuals who attempted to foment unrest within the territory were promptly apprehended and prevented from disrupting public peace.

Looking ahead, Naija247news reports that Onasanya warned criminals seeking to exploit the FCT or nearby towns as safe havens in 2026, stating that the Brigade will not hesitate to crush such activities.

He described the Guards Brigade as a highly motivated and capable formation, assuring that surveillance, intelligence and special operations will be intensified in the coming year.

“As we move into 2026, bandits and criminals should be assured that they will not find it easy,” he said.

Onasanya also emphasised that the Brigade would continue to support national security objectives, maintain operational readiness and preserve public confidence in the Armed Forces.

Naija247news gathered that during the ceremony at the summit of Aso Rock, the commander commended officers and soldiers for their resilience and professionalism throughout the year.

He applauded their discipline, operational success and commitment to Nigeria’s security architecture, describing the formation’s performance as outstanding under challenging circumstances.

Addressing troops directly, Onasanya urged them to remain vigilant and maintain strong discipline as security operations expand in 2026.

He reminded soldiers that more demands will be placed on the formation next year due to rising security expectations across Abuja and neighbouring communities.

According to Naija247news, the ascent event ended with a coordinated descent of troops from the summit, conducted under strict safety protocols with zero casualties recorded.

Onasanya reaffirmed that the Guards Brigade will continue to work tirelessly with other security forces to protect lives, uphold Abuja’s stability and ensure the nation’s capital remains peaceful throughout 2026.

Naija247news reports that the Brigade remains critical to safeguarding the Presidential Villa, national monuments, foreign missions and key government facilities within the Federal Capital Territory.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.