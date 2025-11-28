Bandits Abduct Boy, Six Teenage Girls From FCT Community

Suspected bandits have abducted a 16-year-old boy and six teenage girls during a late-night raid on Gidan-Bijimi, a community in Kawu Ward of Bwari Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Residents said the armed men, wielding AK-47 rifles, invaded two houses around 9:47 p.m. on Wednesday and forcibly took away the victims. The abducted girls were said to be between 17 and 23 years old.

According to community sources, the victims had travelled to Gidan-Bijimi to attend a funeral before the attackers struck.

The community shares a border with Marke village, along the boundary between the FCT and Kaduna State — a corridor long vulnerable to bandit activities.

Local vigilantes were said to have mobilised after the incident, but the attackers had already escaped with the victims into the surrounding forests.

Authorities in Bwari Area Council and security agencies have yet to issue an official statement on the abduction.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.