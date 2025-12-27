Bandit Raid in Kwara: Seven Kidnapped, Multiple Injured in Adanla Community Amid Festive Insecurity

Kwara State, Dec. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – Terrorism and banditry continue to plague North-Central Nigeria as seven residents were abducted and several others injured following an armed raid on Adanla community, Igbaja Ward 2, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State on Friday evening, a day after Christmas.

According to eyewitness sources, heavily armed men stormed the community around 7:30 pm, firing sporadically and forcibly entering homes. Residents reported that victims were carted away by the attackers, leaving the normally peaceful community in panic and mourning.

“Today, Adanla was invaded by bandits. Our community is in deep sorrow, grief, and agony. Seven of our family members are now in the den of these heartless criminals,” one source told SaharaReporters.

A young girl was among those seriously injured and is reportedly fighting for her life. Residents described the attack as devastating, noting that families remain shattered and fear has gripped the community.

As of the latest reports, security operatives had not confirmed a rescue operation, and no arrests had been reported. Efforts to reach the Kwara State Police Command for official statements were unsuccessful.

This incident highlights the persistence of festive-season insecurity in Kwara State and the wider North-Central region, where communities continue to face threats from banditry, kidnapping, and armed attacks.

Collateral Impact Amid Regional Military Operations

The Adanla attack comes on the heels of explosions in Offa, Kwara State, on Thursday night, reportedly linked to U.S. airstrikes targeting Islamic State (ISIS) positions in Nigeria. Eyewitnesses reported debris raining down from the sky, raising concerns over civilian safety during military operations. Video footage obtained by SaharaReporters shows drone fragments and extensive structural damage, though thankfully, no fatalities were reported.

Local vigilante sources confirmed damage to several houses, storey buildings, and shops, with the hotel and a nearby prayer ground reportedly affected. Residents questioned the rationale behind military action in predominantly peaceful towns.

Policy Implications and Security Outlook

Analysts note that the simultaneous occurrence of bandit raids and military operations underscores the complex security landscape in North-Central Nigeria, where transnational terrorist threats intersect with local banditry. The incident in Adanla illustrates the urgent need for:

Enhanced intelligence-led policing and rapid response mechanisms to protect vulnerable communities.

Strengthened collaboration between federal, state, and local security agencies to monitor cross-border movements of armed groups.

Clear communication and community engagement during military operations to prevent civilian panic and mitigate unintended consequences.

With Christmas and New Year festivities traditionally attracting higher civilian mobility, security experts warn that the risk of opportunistic attacks remains elevated. Residents are urged to remain vigilant while authorities work to restore safety and order.

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports General Editorial Email: editor@naija247news.com

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.