Menu
Search
Subscribe
Expert Analysis

Balancing Today and Tomorrow: Africa in The Global Energy Trends and Transitions By Ajong Mbapndah L

By: Naija247news

Date:

The global energy transition is progressing at different paces across the world
Access Multimedia Content

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, September 29, 2025/ — By Ajong Mbapndah L, Managing Editor Pan African Visions

The global energy landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by environmental demands, technological advances, geopolitical dynamics, and changing consumer patterns. In light of supply chain vulnerabilities, climate change, and growing energy inequality, the conventional model, which is centered on fossil fuels and centralised infrastructure, is no longer viable. These pressures have seen a global shift in priorities, reflected in the scale and direction of energy investment.

Overall investment will reach an all-time high of $3.3 trillion in 2025, with clean energy technologies drawing in $2.2 trillion (http://apo-opa.co/42DZCO3) – double that invested in oil, gas, and coal. This reflects a positive shift toward climate goals, investment in renewables, and a growing focus on energy security. At the same time, fossil fuels continue to supply around 80% of global primary energy, highlighting their ongoing role in meeting current demand and supporting economic stability during the transition. The simultaneous growth of renewables and continued reliance on hydrocarbons presents a unique opportunity: to shape a balanced energy future that accelerates decarbonisation while ensuring access, reliability, and affordability. For Africa, this is a significant imperative that can unlock progress across sectors. Despite being home to 20% of the world’s population, Africa receives only 3% of global energy investment. Over 600 million people remain without access to electricity, and over 1 billion cook with unsafe fuels (http://apo-opa.co/4o0iu1T). These figures reflect barriers to education, healthcare, and economic growth and development. At the same time, the region boasts some of the world’s most abundant renewable energy resources, ranging from the Sahel’s solar corridors to wind-abundant shores and emerging green hydrogen centres in Namibia, South Africa, Egypt, and Morocco. Natural gas is also proving to be a reliable and scalable transition fuel in Africa, helping bridge the gap between current energy needs and a cleaner future.

The global energy transition is progressing at different paces across the world. Europe is moving quickly, driven by geopolitical tensions and ambitious climate goals that have accelerated the transition to renewables. Asia, China, and India in particular, are investing significantly in solar power, hydrogen technologies, and electric transport and positioning themselves to become a dominant force in clean energy technology. This global momentum offers valuable lessons and partnerships for Africa as it charts its own path toward a more inclusive and sustainable energy future.

Developing nations, on the other hand, face a more complex scenario. Fossil fuels continue to dominate most energy needs. Through 2025, it is estimated that 52% of African investments in energy will be directed towards hydrocarbons (http://apo-opa.co/3KqkjGO), which are crucial for funding essential services such as infrastructure development, education systems, and healthcare delivery.

Africa’s future energy path must be pragmatic. Exiting too rapidly from fossil fuels would undermine progress and deepen poverty. Instead, the continent should transition toward a phased and balanced approach that derives value from existing resources while stepping up investment in renewables and clean technologies. Instead, the continent needs a phased transition; one that leverages existing resources like natural gas, a powerful and preferred transition fuel, while scaling up investment in renewables and clean technologies. This aligns with the “just transition” principle, considering different starting points and capacities in regions.

The continent has a chance not only to improve access to energy but also to play a bigger role in the global energy market. The timing is right. Solar power is now one of the most affordable ways to produce electricity in many countries, thanks to a 90% drop in costs over the past decade. Battery technology is improving, making renewable energy more reliable. These developments show that Africa can be a key supplier, not just a user, of clean energy in the years ahead.

But funding remains a major challenge. Servicing debt will absorb 85% of the entire energy investment in Africa in 2025 (http://apo-opa.co/3Ksq4DR), limiting the ability to start new projects.

To overcome these obstacles, Africa needs concerted support through concessionary financing, risk-sharing mechanisms, and regulatory reform. Institutions of public and development finance must play a key role, especially to serve impoverished areas and new technologies.

Ultimately, energy transitions are not a matter of choosing between fossil fuels and renewables. It is about managing change in a responsible manner. Africa cannot be expected to forgo the resources driving its growth. Instead, it needs to be empowered to adopt a balanced path; one that brings secure energy now and sustainable prosperity tomorrow.

Furthermore, the global energy transition of the world will be successful only if it involves all. Africa’s energy future is central to the world realising its ability to develop a resilient, low-carbon energy system. The choices made today will not only shape the continent’s trajectory but also the collective global future.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
OPEC+ Set to Raise Oil Production Amid Rising Prices: What It Means for Nigeria
Next article
Sahel Intelligence Agencies Claim Nigerian Politicians Backing Bandits in North-West
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Distressed Nigerian Woman in Libya Appeals for Help to Return Home

Naija247news Naija247news -
A disturbing video circulating online shows a young Nigerian...

Over 6.2 Million Nigerians Complete Online Pre-Registration for Continuous Voter Registration

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
More than 6.2 million Nigerians have completed their online...

Trump signs memo labelling anti-Christian views as ‘domestic terrorism’

Naija247news Naija247news -
US President Donald Trump has signed a directive empowering...

West African Deportees Abandoned in Togo Amid Controversial US Removal Programme

Naija247news Naija247news -
At least eight to 10 West African deportees sent...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Distressed Nigerian Woman in Libya Appeals for Help to Return Home

Diaspora News & Features 0
A disturbing video circulating online shows a young Nigerian...

Over 6.2 Million Nigerians Complete Online Pre-Registration for Continuous Voter Registration

INEC & Election News 0
More than 6.2 million Nigerians have completed their online...

Trump signs memo labelling anti-Christian views as ‘domestic terrorism’

Geopolitics 0
US President Donald Trump has signed a directive empowering...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria