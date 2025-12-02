Badaru resigns as defence minister, cites health reasons

Mohammed Badaru, Nigeria’s minister of defence, has stepped down from his position with immediate effect, citing health concerns in a letter dated December 1 and addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, noting that President Tinubu has accepted Badaru’s resignation while appreciating his contribution to national service. According to the statement, the president is expected to notify the Senate of a replacement before the end of the week.

Badaru, 63, previously served two terms as governor of Jigawa State from 2015 to 2023 before his appointment as defence minister on August 21, 2023.

His exit comes at a critical moment, following President Tinubu’s declaration of a national security emergency, with further details expected soon.

The resignation also aligns with a high-level meeting held earlier on Monday between the president and former Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, in what insiders describe as a prelude to sweeping security sector realignments aimed at tackling worsening insecurity nationwide.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.