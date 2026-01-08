Babcock University Tightens Campus Decorum, Bans Dreadlocks, Baggy Wear Ahead of Exams

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Babcock University has unveiled a sweeping revision of its student dress and grooming regulations, signalling a renewed push to enforce discipline and uphold institutional values as examinations approach. The private varsity announced the new rules in an official statement issued on Wednesday, drawing immediate attention across academic and student communities.

Naija247News gathered that the directive, signed by the Vice President for Student Development, Olanivi Arije, nullifies all previously issued hair-pass permits, which had allowed some students to maintain certain hairstyles contrary to existing regulations. According to the university management, such permits are illegal and confer no legitimate rights on students.

“The use, circulation, or recognition of hair-pass in any form is henceforth outlawed at Babcock University with immediate effect,” the statement declared. Naija247News understands that the decision follows internal reviews which revealed widespread abuse of the exemption system and growing non-compliance with campus rules.

The management further announced that the revised dress code will take effect from the beginning of the second semester in January and will be strictly enforced across all campuses. Students currently in possession of any form of hair-pass or exemption have been instructed to discontinue their use immediately or risk disciplinary action.

Under the new guidelines, male students are prohibited from keeping voluminous or unkempt hair, beards, or dreadlocks, while female students are barred from wearing what the university described as extreme, indecent, or inconsistent hairstyles. The institution also outlined a long list of banned clothing items, including body-hugging outfits, sleeveless blouses or dresses, sagging trousers, and baggy, boot-cut, or over-length trousers.

Naija247News reports that the university also frowned at the practice of tying scarves to corporate or official academic wear during certain periods. Additionally, outfits such as bubu, danshiki, joggers, sportswear, and walk-out wear are prohibited during stipulated academic hours.

The management warned that possession of prohibited items on campus would attract sanctions, stressing that ignorance of the rules would not be accepted as an excuse. “The University will not entertain excuses, appeals or claims of ignorance. All students are expected to resume fully compliant with these regulations,” the statement added.

Naija247News understands that while the policy has sparked mixed reactions among students, university authorities insist the measures are necessary to maintain order, promote modesty, and preserve the institution’s faith-based ethos. As campuses prepare for examinations, the new dress code is expected to redefine student conduct and reinforce Babcock University’s longstanding emphasis on discipline and moral standards.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.