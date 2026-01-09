Baba-Ahmed Dismisses Presidential Ambition Claims, Blames Media Misinterpretation

Credibility Score: 85/100

Former Labour Party vice-presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has firmly denied reports suggesting that he recently declared his intention to contest Nigeria’s presidency, describing such claims as a product of misinterpretation and social media sensationalism.

Naija247News reports that Baba-Ahmed made the clarification on Friday during a live interview on Channels Television, following widespread speculation triggered by comments he made earlier in the week. According to him, his statements were wrongly framed as a declaration of ambition ahead of the next general election.

“I never declared to contest the presidency two days ago,” Baba-Ahmed stated, stressing that no formal or informal announcement had been made. He explained that his recent remarks were solely aimed at reaffirming his continued membership of the Labour Party amid ongoing discussions about the party’s future.

Naija247News gathered that the speculation gained momentum after several media reports and social media posts suggested that the former vice-presidential aspirant was positioning himself for a possible presidential run. The narratives sparked intense debate among Labour Party supporters and political analysts, many of whom interpreted his comments as an early signal of political intent.

Clarifying his position, Baba-Ahmed said, “Two days ago, what I did was simply say that I remain in the Labour Party. I never declared to contest the presidency, even though there could be a possibility of that happening. I certainly did not declare for the presidency.”

He further explained that any declaration of interest would only occur in line with the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the internal processes of the Labour Party. Naija247News understands that he emphasised the importance of due process, noting that political ambition must align with constitutional and party guidelines.

“The submission I made was that one will have to wait for the INEC timetable and for the party to make the call for people to indicate their interest. I did not declare,” he added.

Baba-Ahmed also expressed concern over the role of social media in amplifying misinformation, warning that unverified narratives could mislead the public and distort democratic discourse. He urged professional media organisations to uphold their responsibility as gatekeepers of credible information.

“It is unfortunate that social media can be so sensational, putting out wrong narratives to emotional listeners. Formal media should serve as filters so that the public can always access correct information,” he said.

Naija247News reports that the clarification has helped calm tensions within political circles, with observers noting that the episode highlights the growing influence of social media on Nigeria’s political landscape and the need for accurate, responsible reporting.

