Ayra Starr, Sunmisola Lead Nigeria’s New Wave of Female Music Powerhouses in Spotify Wrapped 2025

Nigeria’s music scene is experiencing a dynamic surge of female influence, according to newly released Spotify Wrapped 2025 data, with Ayra Starr and Sunmisola Agbegbi emerging as standout figures. The annual streaming report reveals a rising wave of women shaping listener preferences across Afrobeats, gospel, and genre-blending sounds.

Ayra Starr maintained her position as Nigeria’s most-streamed female artist, underscoring her strong appeal across diverse audiences. Her mix of Afropop rhythms and soulful melodies continued to dominate playlists nationwide, reinforcing her place at the forefront of the country’s digital music space.

Sunmisola Agbegbi also recorded remarkable progress, breaking into the Top 10 most-streamed female artists. Her gospel-rooted sound has resonated broadly with listeners, demonstrating the growing acceptance of faith-based music alongside mainstream hits on national charts.

Other notable female artists featured in the rankings include Tems, Smur Lee, and Tiwa Savage, showcasing a rich blend of genres from street-hop and Amapiano fusion to established Afrobeats influences. Smur Lee’s swift rise appears driven by high-profile collaborations and experimental cross-genre tracks, pointing to the emergence of fresh voices poised to redefine Nigeria’s musical identity.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.