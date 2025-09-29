“Avoid Lagos Real Estate at All Costs”: Diaspora Nigerians Sound Alarm on Fraud, Demolitions, and Corruption

LAGOS — For decades, Lagos has stood as Nigeria’s economic hub and the prime destination for property investment. Its sprawling estates, glossy billboards, and aggressive developers have long enticed diaspora Nigerians to send hard-earned foreign currency back home to build houses, buy plots, or secure family legacies.

But behind the glamour of Lekki, Ibeju-Lekki, and Ajah’s rising estates lies a growing crisis. A wave of diaspora testimonies is warning against real estate investment in Lagos, citing systemic fraud, government-backed demolitions, and ethnic undercurrents that make property ownership in the state unpredictable—even when investors present full documentation.

A viral YouTube thread recently crystallized this frustration. The initial warning was stark:

“Avoid Lagos at all costs. Don’t send money home to invest. If you must, be on ground and monitor every phase till completion.”

The post unleashed an avalanche of testimonies, many from Nigerians in Canada, the U.S., Germany, and the U.K. The stories paint a grim picture of land grabs, corrupt officials, shady developers, and the emotional and financial wreckage left behind.

Diaspora Losses: Millions Gone, Even with ‘Valid’ Documents

One respondent, now based in Canada, shared the trauma of losing 15 plots across Lagos, Abuja, and Oyo, worth over N40 million:

“I bought these lands through loans abroad. I even had Certificates of Occupancy (C of O). Yet they still took them. This doesn’t make me hate Nigeria, but it has taught me to tread carefully. The environment is full of greedy and dishonest actors.”

Others echoed similar heartbreaks. Certificates of Occupancy, deeds of assignment, survey plans—documents that should protect ownership—are often disregarded when powerful interests emerge.

A Germany-based Nigerian provided a rare counter-narrative:

“Not all developers are scammers. I bought a semi-finished duplex in Lekki through referral, and the developers delivered honestly. The key is due diligence and trusted networks.”

Still, the overwhelming chorus remains one of caution.

Systemic Failures: Corruption from Top to Bottom

The diaspora debate repeatedly circled back to the failure of Nigeria’s property rights system. Unlike countries with strong legal frameworks, Nigeria’s institutions are riddled with loopholes that invite fraud.

Government complicity : In many cases, officials demolish legally purchased properties under the guise of public interest, often without compensation.

: In many cases, officials demolish legally purchased properties under the guise of public interest, often without compensation. Bribery culture : Multiple testimonies confirmed that bribes are often higher than official permit fees. To secure approval for construction, property owners are coerced into “settling” officials.

: Multiple testimonies confirmed that bribes are often higher than official permit fees. To secure approval for construction, property owners are coerced into “settling” officials. Weak courts: Even when victims sue, justice is delayed or denied, further discouraging investment.

A U.S.-based Nigerian compared the situation with Canada:

“In Canada, government can seize land for public projects but is legally bound to compensate owners fairly. Why doesn’t Nigeria operate the same way?”

Tribal Undercurrents: “Igbos Are the Target”

Beyond corruption, some testimonies raised concerns about ethnic bias in Lagos real estate disputes.

An Igbo respondent explained:

“I’ve seen too much in Lagos about how Igbos are treated. My father and grandfather also suffered similar hostility. Instead of risking Lagos, we should invest in our homelands in the East.”

This sentiment ties into Nigeria’s wider history of tribal suspicion. With Lagos increasingly presenting itself as a Yoruba homeland, many Igbos and South-South investors now feel their properties remain vulnerable, no matter the paperwork.

Government-Backed Demolitions: The New Nightmare

Recent waves of demolitions in Lagos have deepened mistrust. Properties worth billions have been bulldozed in areas like Lekki, Alaba International Market, and Oworonshoki, often with the justification of “urban renewal” or “road expansion.”

But diaspora Nigerians argue these demolitions lack transparency. If proper approvals were granted at the time of construction, why should innocent owners bear the cost of government’s urban planning failures?

One commentator captured the frustration:

“If developers had valid permits, why doesn’t government compensate them? Why should diasporans lose their life savings because government suddenly changes its plans?”

Family Betrayals: When Blood Turns Against Blood

In addition to corrupt officials, many diasporans recount family betrayal as a recurring theme

Relatives entrusted with funds often divert money, buy encumbered land, or collude with scammers. Some diaspora Nigerians confessed that their greatest financial wounds came not from strangers but from siblings and uncles.

As one YouTube user put it:

“Family members scam more than outsiders. God help us not to be victims of our own blood.”

The Broader Economic Cost: Remittances Under Threat

Nigeria remains one of Africa’s largest recipients of diaspora remittances, with inflows averaging $20 billion annually. A significant share goes into real estate, construction, and land acquisition.

If the distrust continues, experts warn that remittances may shift away from Nigeria’s property sector toward safer investments abroad, such as U.S. real estate, ETFs, and government bonds.

One diaspora Nigerian bluntly stated:

“All my investments are in America because that’s where my children will live. I won’t risk a kobo in Nigeria again.”

Lessons and Cautionary Guidelines

Despite the horror stories, some experts argue that property investment in Nigeria isn’t entirely hopeless. The key lies in stringent due diligence and personal involvement.

Diaspora Nigerians recommend:

Never invest remotely — Always be physically present during purchase and construction. Use independent lawyers — Avoid family members or middlemen; engage trusted real estate attorneys. Demand proper documentation — From Governor’s consent to survey plans and building approvals. Monitor construction personally — If you can’t stay for months, postpone investment. Seek referrals only — Deal with developers with proven track records.

Final Verdict from the Diaspora

The emotional weight of diaspora testimonies leaves little room for optimism. Whether due to corruption, ethnic politics, or sheer lawlessness, many conclude that investing in Lagos real estate remains a gamble.

One poignant remark captured the diaspora verdict:

“It’s sad when your own country cannot be trusted with your life savings. Until reforms are in place, Lagos real estate is a risk too costly to take.”

For Nigeria, the stakes go beyond individual losses. If diasporans—who collectively sustain the economy with billions in remittances—continue to shun local investment, the ripple effect will hurt jobs, housing, and economic growth.

But until trust is restored, Lagos real estate will remain for many a symbol not of opportunity, but of betrayal.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.