“Autocracy’s Tool: Weaponized Agencies Are Killing Nigeria’s Opposition”

By Godwin Okafor

Nigeria’s democracy is under constant stress, not necessarily from the ballot box, but from the subtle erosion of the very institutions designed to protect it. The recent backlash by opposition figures against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)—claiming that President Bola Tinubu is allegedly weaponising anti-graft agencies to intimidate political rivals—has once again brought to the fore a fundamental truth: democracy becomes autocracy when state institutions are turned into machinery for suppressing dissent and punishing opposition.

In a statement issued by the Presidency on Sunday, Special Adviser Bayo Onanuga dismissed claims by opposition politicians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is selectively targeting political opponents. The Presidency emphasised that the EFCC operates independently and that no directives have been issued by President Tinubu on whom to investigate or prosecute. According to the statement, these allegations are part of “a futile search for scapegoats” by political actors dissatisfied with electoral outcomes.

While the assertion of independence by the Presidency and the EFCC is welcome, the perception that anti-corruption agencies can be politicised remains persistent in Nigeria’s political culture. Historically, this perception is not unfounded. From the early post-independence years to the Fourth Republic, Nigeria has witnessed the recurrent use of state machinery against perceived political enemies.

During the First Republic (1960–1966), the federal government frequently used administrative regulations to undermine opposition parties, especially in regions controlled by rival political blocs. For example, in the Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s Action Group (AG) government faced repeated harassment. It was eventually subjected to the Federal Government’s declaration of a state of emergency in 1962, followed by the imprisonment of its leadership on treason charges. This marked the first time that state power was overtly used to silence opposition, with political imprisonment and accusations of treason being the primary tools of suppression.

The Military Era further entrenched the weaponisation of government institutions. Under General Yakubu Gowon and later military regimes, the judiciary, security agencies, and even electoral bodies were used to neutralise political opposition. Political parties were banned, civil liberties were restricted, and arrests without trial became common. The creation of the State Security Service (SSS) and the broad powers of the military government allowed the regime to monitor and intimidate dissenters across the country. Even after the return to civilian rule in 1999, the shadows of these practices lingered.

In the Fourth Republic, allegations of political persecution have remained a recurring theme. During the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, anti-corruption agencies such as the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were often accused of targeting opponents selectively. High-profile politicians aligned with rival parties, including governors and senators, sometimes faced investigations that critics argued were politically motivated. Similar accusations have arisen during subsequent administrations, revealing a historical pattern of institutions being seen less as neutral arbiters and more as extensions of executive power.

The danger, as history shows, is that when institutions—whether anti-corruption agencies, security services, or even regulatory bodies—lose their independence, democracy itself erodes. In a healthy democracy, institutions must operate according to law, free from executive interference, and with clear accountability mechanisms. Citizens must trust that no individual, regardless of political affiliation, is above the law, while also being confident that enforcement is impartial. The moment political actors perceive these institutions as partisan tools, civil liberties, opposition voices, and public confidence in governance are compromised.

The current debate surrounding the EFCC and the Tinubu administration illustrates the delicate balance between accountability and political perception. On one hand, Nigeria needs robust anti-corruption measures. The EFCC has played a critical role in recovering stolen public funds, reinforcing fiscal discipline, and deterring large-scale fraud. On the other hand, accusations of selective prosecution—even if unfounded—can quickly morph into narratives of authoritarianism, weakening the social contract that underpins democratic governance.

It is instructive to recall that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria enshrines the principles of separation of powers, rule of law, and fundamental human rights. Institutions like the EFCC were established by law to operate independently, with explicit statutory powers. This independence is not a privilege; it is a democratic necessity. Yet, independence on paper is not enough; it must also be protected in practice through transparent appointments, clear operational guidelines, judicial oversight, and public accountability. Only then can citizens believe that anti-corruption efforts are about governance and not political vendettas.

Moreover, the role of opposition parties in a democracy is critical. Nigeria’s multiparty system ensures that political power is contested and that the voices of diverse constituencies are heard. When state institutions are perceived as weapons against these voices, the result is a democratic deficit. Citizens begin to doubt whether elections truly matter, whether opposition parties can operate freely, and whether dissenting opinions will be tolerated. This is the very definition of autocracy creeping into a democratic framework.

The lessons from history are clear: democratic institutions must be elected, empowered, and enshrined in law, not imposed or manipulated. From the First Republic to the present Fourth Republic, Nigeria has faced cycles where institutions became tools of political persecution. The antidote is to strengthen institutional autonomy, promote judicial oversight, and foster a political culture where competition is based on ideas and service delivery rather than fear and intimidation.

As Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections, political actors, citizens, and civil society have a duty to safeguard these democratic norms. The Presidency must continue to assert the independence of anti-graft agencies, while opposition parties must remain vigilant and constructive, raising concerns through legal and institutional channels rather than partisan rhetoric. The media and civic organisations also play a pivotal role in ensuring transparency, informing public debate, and holding all actors accountable.

In conclusion, democracy thrives not merely when leaders are elected but when institutions function impartially and transparently. The independence of anti-corruption agencies, the judiciary, and regulatory bodies is a cornerstone of democratic governance. Nigeria’s history has repeatedly shown that when these institutions are weaponised for political ends, authoritarian tendencies take root, undermining public trust, stifling opposition, and eroding civil liberties.

As citizens, politicians, and policymakers reflect on these challenges, the lesson is clear: democracy is fragile, and its preservation requires vigilance, institutional integrity, and a shared commitment to rule of law. No political victory, no matter how decisive, can justify the use of state machinery to suppress dissent. When institutions are impartial, democracy flourishes; when they are weaponised, autocracy takes hold.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.