AU Reaffirms Somalia’s Sovereignty, Rejects Somaliland Recognition Amid Netanyahu’s Move

Lagos, Dec. 27, 2025 (NAN) — The African Union (AU) has unequivocally rejected any attempts to recognise Somaliland as an independent state, reaffirming its longstanding commitment to Somalia’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, issued the statement through the AU Information and Communication Directorate on Friday, expressing “deep concern” over recent international developments surrounding Somaliland. The AU warned that any recognition of Somaliland as a separate entity would contravene the core principles of the African Union, particularly respect for borders inherited at independence.

Youssouf emphasised that the AU’s position is anchored in the Constitutive Act of the African Union, which upholds the sanctity of colonial-era boundaries to prevent disputes and ensure continental stability. The principle was first codified in a 1964 decision by the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), the AU’s predecessor, which sought to discourage secessionist movements and maintain peace across Africa.

“The Chairperson of the Commission firmly rejects any initiative or action aimed at recognising Somaliland as an independent entity,” the statement read, stressing that Somaliland remains an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The AU cautioned that recognising breakaway regions could establish a “dangerous precedent,” with far-reaching implications for conflict-prone areas across Africa. It reiterated its support for Somalia’s federal government, advocating for consolidated peace, strengthened state institutions, and inclusive governance.

Somaliland declared unilateral independence from Somalia in 1991, maintaining its own governing institutions for more than three decades. Despite its functional stability, it has not been recognised by the AU or the broader international community.

The AU’s declaration comes in the wake of Israel’s recognition of Somaliland on December 22, 2025, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announcing plans for immediate bilateral cooperation, particularly in the agricultural sector. Analysts say this move could reignite regional diplomatic tensions and challenge Africa’s established norms on state sovereignty and border integrity.

Observers note that any precedent set by foreign recognition risks emboldening other separatist movements across the continent, potentially undermining peace frameworks and regional economic cooperation.

The AU’s firm stance signals a continued commitment to multilateral principles, legal continuity, and regional stability, sending a clear message to international actors that unilateral recognitions must align with continental frameworks.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.