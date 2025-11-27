AU, ECOWAS, WAEF Condemn Guinea-Bissau Coup, Urge Immediate Restoration of Democracy

The African Union (AU) Election Observation Mission, the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission, and the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) have expressed grave concern over the recent military coup in Guinea-Bissau, which disrupted the nation’s presidential and legislative elections.

In a joint statement released Thursday, the heads of the missions — former President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi, ECOWAS observer Issifu Kamara, and former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan — commended the orderly and peaceful conduct of voting and the professionalism of polling staff, security personnel, candidates, and party agents.

“Despite these encouraging developments, we express deep concern with the announcement of a coup d’etat by the armed forces, while the nation was waiting for the announcement of the results,” the statement read.

The statement noted the coup came shortly after the missions met with the two leading presidential candidates, who had both assured observers of their willingness to respect the will of the people. The organizations called the military takeover a blatant attempt to undermine the democratic process and reverse hard-won gains.

Calls for Action

The missions urged the African Union and ECOWAS to take all necessary steps to restore constitutional order in Guinea-Bissau. They also condemned the arrests of top officials overseeing the electoral process, calling for their immediate release to allow elections to conclude properly.

“We deplore this disruption of the democratic process and call on the armed forces to release the detained officials immediately,” the statement said.

Message to the People

The statement concluded by appealing to the citizens of Guinea-Bissau to remain calm and reassured them of the organizations’ commitment to supporting the country’s democratic trajectory. Observers emphasized the importance of maintaining peace, stability, and the well-being of the population during this sensitive period.

Military sources confirmed that President Umaro Sissoco Embalo had been arrested but noted he was being “well-treated” amid the ongoing political crisis.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.