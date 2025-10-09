‘Attempted Murder’ Case: NUPENG Not Using Police to Settle Internal Disputes — President Tells Court

President of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Comrade Williams Akporeha, on Wednesday, dismissed claims that the union is using law enforcement agencies and the judiciary to settle internal leadership rifts.

Akporeha made the assertion while being cross-examined by Barrister Christopher Oshomegie, counsel to the defence in the ongoing criminal trial of 21 former national officers of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), a branch of NUPENG.

The case is being presided over by Justice Yusuf Halilu at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The defendants — including ex-PTD chairman Lucky Osesua, Dayyabu Garga, Humble Obinna, Akinolu Olabisi, Godwin Nwaka, Tiamiu Sikiru, Abdulmimin Shaibu, John Amajuoyi, and others — are facing a five-count charge bordering on attempted murder, breach of public peace, and assault.

According to the prosecution, the accused allegedly attacked Akporeha, NUPENG Secretary-General Olawale Afolabi, and the newly elected PTD national chairman Augustine Egbon in a violent manner that endangered their lives.

All defendants have pleaded not guilty in the case marked FCT/HC/CR/042/2023.

No Faction in NUPENG – Akporeha Testifies

While testifying as the second prosecution witness (PW2), Akporeha insisted that NUPENG remains a unified organisation, denying the existence of factions or rival groups within the union.

“It is not true that one group is using the police and courts against another to settle a union matter. I am the national president, and I oversee the entire union. NUPENG is one body with over 150 branches — PTD is just one,” he told the court.

Akporeha recounted that a PTD election held in Ibadan in June 2022 produced Osesua and his team as leaders, but it was nullified by the National Industrial Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, which ordered a fresh election under NUPENG supervision.

“Another election was conducted in line with the court’s directive. Some of them went to court again, and that election was also nullified. Eventually, we held another election in Ibadan, while a parallel and illegal one was held in Abuja by some individuals,” he said.

He maintained that only NUPENG has the authority to conduct elections, and the Ibadan election was the valid one, adding that those who held the Abuja poll were absent in Ibadan.

The elected officials from the Ibadan poll were duly inaugurated, while the Osesua-led faction went back to court to challenge their legitimacy, joining Akporeha in the suit.

We Were Attacked at PTD Secretariat – Akporeha Alleges

Responding to defence suggestions that he forcefully attempted to install a factional leader at the PTD national secretariat, Akporeha said he was attacked during a visit to the PTD office at 50 Majekodunmi Street, Utako, Abuja.

“We met Osesua and others at the gate. They denied us entry with our vehicles, so we entered through the pedestrian gate. Not long after, we were attacked,” he recounted.

He claimed the defendants, leading a mob armed with gallons of petrol and other dangerous weapons, later stormed their hotel and carried out acts of vandalism.

“I was on a call with Egbon when the attack happened. I heard him scream as they broke into his room and dragged him from the fourth floor. He was beaten severely,” Akporeha testified.

He added that it took the swift intervention of the acting Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Utako Division to restore calm and arrest some of the attackers.

The case was adjourned until November 10 for continuation of hearing.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.