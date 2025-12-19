Attacking the Messenger: Russia’s Response Exposes Its Discomfort With Scrutiny By Oumarou Sanou

The recent reaction by the Russian Embassy in Abuja to opinion articles published in Nigerian newspapers—particularly THISDAY and The Sun—raises a question that should concern every Nigerian and, indeed, every African who values democracy: when confronted with uncomfortable facts and legitimate scrutiny, does Russia respond with evidence, or does it simply attack the messenger?

Rather than engage the substance of the arguments raised about insecurity in the Sahel and the conduct of Russian-linked mercenaries, the Embassy opted for a familiar authoritarian reflex. It dismissed the writers as “paid,” questioned their legitimacy, and attempted to intimidate independent media platforms for publishing dissenting views. This response says far more about Russia’s discomfort with a free press than it does about the credibility of the articles themselves.

Let us be clear from the outset. The articles in question were not an attack on Russia as a nation or its people. They were critical examinations of documented events in Mali and the wider Sahel—events reported not only by African journalists but also by international organisations, conflict monitors, and, ironically, by the mercenaries themselves on their own digital platforms. To conflate scrutiny of actions with hostility toward a state is a tactic commonly deployed by regimes that fear accountability.

If Russia believes the facts are wrong, the remedy is straightforward: present counter-evidence. Journalism is not theology; it is open to correction. Any responsible journalist, academic, or analyst will acknowledge errors when credible proof is provided. What is unacceptable is substituting evidence with insults, or implying that African media, researchers, and intellectuals must seek approval before publishing views that do not flatter foreign powers.

The Embassy’s statement also raises an uncomfortable implication. Is Russia now openly assuming ownership or responsibility for mercenary operations in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger? If not, why the urgency in defending them so aggressively? Mercenaries—by definition—are not instruments of sustainable security anywhere in Africa. From Sierra Leone in the 1990s to Libya and now the Sahel, the record is consistent: they deepen violence, weaken national forces, and leave societies more fractured than they found them.

The Embassy insists that reports of abuses are “fake news.” Yet some of the most disturbing confirmations of violence have come from the fighters themselves, shared on verified Telegram channels long before journalists or rights groups referenced them. Are those messages also Western fabrications? Or are we now expected to believe that mercenaries boasting online suddenly become victims of misinformation once their actions attract scrutiny?

More troubling still is the attempt to recast legitimate African criticism as foreign manipulation. This is intellectually dishonest. Africans do not need Western scripts to recognise insecurity, repression, or policy failure when they see it. The worsening security situation in the Sahel is not a theory; it is a lived reality—measured in displaced communities, expanding extremist influence, and shrinking civic space. These outcomes demand examination, not denial.

Nigeria, in particular, must resist any attempt to import external geopolitical quarrels into its public space. Nigeria is sovereign. Its media, for all its imperfections, remains independent. Nigerian and African journalists, academics, and researchers do not exist to please Moscow today or London tomorrow. Their duty is to inform the public—especially when developments in neighbouring countries carry direct security implications. What happens in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso does not stay confined within their borders. Arms flows, extremist movements, and displacement spill across frontiers. Silence would be irresponsible.

Equally important is the question of civic space. In countries now governed by military juntas aligned with Moscow, opposition voices are muted, journalists are harassed, and civil society operates under constant threat. Independent debate is treated as subversion. It is therefore ironic—if not revealing—that Russian officials appear unsettled that Nigerian media still allows dissenting views to be published. That is not a weakness of Nigeria’s democracy; it is its strength.

The Embassy argues that Russia offers partnerships “without lectures on democracy.” That line may sound appealing to embattled regimes, but Africans should ask a harder question: does rejecting democratic “lectures” also mean rejecting accountability, transparency, and citizens’ rights? History shows that security built on repression is fragile, and sovereignty traded for silence is hollow.

This episode should serve as a reminder of why press freedom matters. Today, it is Russia taking offence. Tomorrow, it could be any other power—Western or otherwise—unhappy with scrutiny. If we allow foreign embassies to police opinion columns in Nigerian newspapers, we will have surrendered something far more valuable than diplomatic goodwill.

Let this be stated unequivocally: Nigeria welcomes partnerships, not patronage. It welcomes dialogue, not intimidation. It welcomes facts, not propaganda. The media will continue to ask hard questions—about Russia, the West, and Africa’s own leaders in the Sahel and beyond. That is what free societies do.

If Russia has evidence that contradicts the documented realities in the Sahel, it should present it openly, calmly, and transparently. If not, it should respect the intelligence of Africans and the independence of African media.

The real issue here is not wounded pride. It is fear of scrutiny. And history teaches us that those who fear a free press usually have something to hide.

Nigeria—and Africa—must not look away. A free press is not a Western import; it is a democratic necessity. Anyone uncomfortable with that truth is free to respond—but not to silence it.

— Oumarou Sanou is a social critic and Pan-African observer focusing on governance, security, and political transitions in the Sahel.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.