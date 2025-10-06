Atiku’s criticism of Tinubu’s Plateau visit stemmed from political envy, says Lagos APC

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has strongly criticized former Vice President Atiku Abubakar following his condemnation of President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to Plateau State.

President Tinubu had traveled to Jos on Saturday to attend the funeral of Nana Lydia Yilwatda, mother of Nentawe Yilwatda, the national chairman of the APC. However, Atiku Abubakar labeled the visit as insensitive, accusing Tinubu of prioritizing a “social event” while communities in north-central Nigeria continue to suffer from violent attacks and insecurity.

Describing the president’s action as “a sad reflection of priorities,” Atiku said Tinubu’s presence at the funeral was a “glaring mockery of leadership,” especially given his failure to visit many affected areas to console grieving families.

In response, Lagos APC Publicity Secretary Seye Oladejo issued a statement defending the president. He accused Atiku of engaging in “reckless politicking” and attempting to exploit a solemn occasion for “cheap propaganda.”

“No amount of bad-faith commentary from yesterday’s men can erase President Tinubu’s record of commitment to national security and the welfare of Nigerian citizens,” Oladejo said.

He described Tinubu as a “compassionate leader” who continues to show empathy for Nigerians during challenging times. Oladejo emphasized that the president has prioritized strengthening security agencies, advancing intelligence-driven operations, and enhancing collaboration among national security institutions.

“President Tinubu’s visit to Plateau was an expression of solidarity, compassion, and respect to a family in mourning. Only a man blinded by political envy would seek to twist this into a negative narrative,” he added.

The APC spokesperson further criticized Atiku’s political legacy, urging him to focus on his “forced retirement” and reflect on the opportunities he failed to seize while in office.

“Concrete results are already being recorded across the country, and Nigerians can see the steady return of peace in regions previously troubled by violence,” Oladejo concluded.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.