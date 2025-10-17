“Atiku’s Call for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release Undermines Rule of Law,” Says Group

By Naija247news Political Desk — Abuja

The Democracy Watch Initiative (DWI) has faulted former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for calling on the Federal Government to unconditionally release Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), warning that such a stance risks eroding public confidence in Nigeria’s judicial process.

The civic group described Atiku’s appeal as “a troubling departure” from his long-standing advocacy for due process and national cohesion, urging him to reconsider his position in the broader interest of peace, justice, and national unity.

In a statement issued in Abuja and signed by its Director of Strategic Communication, Dr. Tunji Bamidele, the organisation said it was “deeply concerned” that Atiku’s intervention could be misread as a call to disregard the ongoing legal process surrounding Kanu’s prosecution.

“Nnamdi Kanu is facing grave charges, including terrorism and treasonable felony, which involve allegations of incitement to violence and destruction of both public and private property,” Dr. Bamidele said.

“These matters are before competent courts of law, and it is imperative that judicial proceedings be allowed to take their full course without political interference.”

The DWI stressed that while political leaders enjoy the constitutional right to free expression, statements on ongoing legal cases—particularly those with implications for national security—must be approached with restraint and sensitivity.

“Calling for Kanu’s unconditional release could inadvertently undermine confidence in the justice system and the efforts of security agencies working to maintain peace,” the statement continued.

“The rule of law must remain sacrosanct, even when public sentiment is divided.”

Dr. Bamidele further warned that politicising legal proceedings sends conflicting signals about the sanctity of Nigeria’s democratic institutions, adding that true leadership demands consistency between principle and practice.

“Justice is not a concept to be negotiated or weaponised for political gain,” he said. “It is the moral foundation of democracy, and protecting it should be every leader’s foremost duty.”

The group also appealed to Nigerians to engage in issue-based national dialogue focused on reconciliation, inclusivity, and legal reform rather than framing sensitive cases along ethnic or political lines.

“We must build a nation where the law applies equally to all,” DWI emphasised. “That is the only path to sustainable peace and stability.”

The remarks come amid growing debate over how to balance justice, national security, and reconciliation in addressing the lingering agitation in Nigeria’s South-East region.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.