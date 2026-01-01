Atiku Slams 2025 as One of Nigeria’s Darkest Years, Blames Tinubu Government for Hardship and Policy Failures

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described 2025 as one of the most difficult and punishing years in Nigeria’s recent history, blaming widespread economic hardship, rising insecurity and what he termed governance without empathy under the administration of President Bola Tinubu. Atiku made the remarks in his New Year message to Nigerians as the country ushered in 2026 with lingering socio-economic challenges.

In the message, the former vice president said that although the calendar year has ended, the pain and suffering experienced by millions of Nigerians have not disappeared. He noted that hunger, unemployment, business closures and worsening insecurity continue to define daily life for many households across the country, raising serious concerns about the direction of national policies.

Naija247news gathered that Atiku attributed the depth of the hardship experienced in 2025 to what he described as policy missteps and governance failures that have further weakened the purchasing power of citizens. He argued that the economic realities facing Nigerians are not accidental but the result of decisions taken without sufficient consideration for their human impact.

According to Atiku, millions of Nigerians were pushed deeper into poverty as food prices soared, small and medium-sized businesses struggled to survive, and job opportunities became increasingly scarce. Naija247news understands that the former vice president warned that these conditions have eroded public confidence and placed unbearable pressure on families already grappling with years of economic uncertainty.

The former vice president, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general election, stated that Nigerians endured the challenges of 2025 not because of effective governance, but because of their resilience and determination to survive. According to Naija247news, Atiku stressed that citizens should not be applauded for surviving hardship that could have been avoided through better leadership and inclusive policies.

He further lamented the state of insecurity across the country, noting that many communities continued to live in fear as incidents of banditry, kidnapping and violent crime persisted. Naija247news reports that Atiku described the security situation as a major contributor to economic decline, as farmers were unable to access farmlands and investors remained cautious amid instability.

In his New Year message, Atiku accused the Tinubu-led administration of lacking empathy in its approach to governance, arguing that leadership must be rooted in compassion and a clear understanding of the struggles of ordinary citizens. He said policies should be designed to protect the vulnerable and stimulate growth, rather than deepen inequality and social tension.

Naija247news gathered that Atiku also used the occasion to urge Nigerians not to lose hope, despite the challenges they have faced. He acknowledged the strength and perseverance of citizens who continued to support their families and communities in the face of adversity, describing their resilience as the true backbone of the nation.

Looking ahead to 2026, the former vice president called for a shift in governance priorities, emphasizing the need for people-centred policies, economic reforms that promote productivity, and a renewed focus on security and job creation. Naija247news understands that he believes meaningful progress can only be achieved when leadership listens to the people and acts in their best interest.

Atiku concluded by stating that Nigeria’s challenges are not insurmountable, but warned that without accountability, empathy and sound economic management, the country risks repeating the painful experiences of 2025. According to Naija247news, he urged leaders at all levels to reflect deeply on the lessons of the past year and commit to rebuilding trust, restoring hope and delivering real relief to Nigerians in the new year.

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.