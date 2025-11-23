Atiku Raises Alarm Over Secret TSA Deal, Warns of ‘National Revenue Capture’

ABUJA, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – A political storm erupted on Saturday after fresh allegations surfaced that the Federal Government has quietly appointed Xpress Payments Solutions Limited as a new collecting agent under Nigeria’s Treasury Single Account (TSA), sparking concerns of “state capture” and the re-emergence of a politically linked private revenue monopoly.

According to statements circulating among senior policy analysts and governance advocates, the appointment—reportedly approved without public consultation or legislative scrutiny—has raised fears that the administration is attempting to replicate the controversial Alpha Beta revenue model once used in Lagos State, where a private firm dominated tax processing during and after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tenure as governor.

Critics claim the move risks turning federal revenue operations into a “private toll gate around public funds,” with concerns that the decision could entrench politically connected intermediaries at the heart of national revenue collection.

Controversy Over Secrecy and Timing

Analysts questioned the timing of the rollout, which comes as Nigerians grapple with rising insecurity and recent mass casualty attacks across several states.

Opposition figures and civil society groups argue that introducing a new private channel into TSA operations—amid a period of national mourning—is “insensitive” and reflects “governance by stealth,” suggesting that the government is prioritizing revenue outsourcing over urgent security challenges.

“What the country needs today is empathy, security reinforcement, and transparent governance—not the expansion of private revenue pipelines,” one policy expert told Naija247news.

Key Questions Raised

Observers have demanded clarity on several issues surrounding the decision, asking:

• Why the appointment was made quietly, without parliamentary engagement or stakeholder consultation;

• What unique value Xpress Payments provides that existing TSA operators do not already offer;

• Whether the change serves national interest or entrenched political networks.

“This is not reform. This is state capture masquerading as digital innovation,” one governance analyst said.

Calls for Transparency and Oversight

In response to the growing backlash, several public finance advocates issued a set of demands aimed at restoring transparency in federal revenue administration. These include:

1. Immediate suspension of Xpress Payments’ appointment pending a public review;

2. Full disclosure of contractual terms, fee structures, and beneficiaries;

3. An independent audit of all TSA operations to prevent creeping privatisation of government revenue;

4. A legal framework that explicitly restricts inserting private intermediaries into core revenue systems;

5. A renewed national security focus, arguing that Nigeria “cannot afford shadow governance” while insecurity worsens.

Broader Debate on TSA Integrity

The TSA—established to consolidate government revenues into a unified account at the Central Bank of Nigeria—has been central to federal transparency reforms since 2015. While the system allows designated gateway processors, critics warn that expanding the number of private participants risks compromising its integrity, increasing costs, and creating opaque revenue leakages.

Public finance experts argue that Nigeria “does not need more middlemen between citizens and government revenue,” but instead stronger institutions, clearer regulations, and accountability mechanisms that prevent political capture of economic governance.

Government Yet to Respond

As of press time, the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Presidency had not issued formal statements addressing the claims or clarifying Xpress Payments’ role within the TSA architecture.

The controversy is expected to intensify in the coming days as lawmakers, anti-corruption groups, and financial regulators seek additional details.

