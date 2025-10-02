Atiku: I didn’t promise to step down for anybody — I said I’d support whoever gets ADC ticket

Former Vice President and 2023 presidential hopeful Atiku Abubakar has denied media reports suggesting he promised to step down for a younger candidate in the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku said his comments during a recent interview with BBC Hausa were grossly misrepresented by some sections of the media.

“It has become necessary to clarify certain misrepresentations arising from the reportage of an interview granted by His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, to the BBC Hausa Service by some sections of the media,” the statement read.

Ibe clarified that after reviewing the full video and transcript in both Hausa and English, nowhere did the former Vice President state or imply that he would step aside for a younger contender.

“What Atiku Abubakar clearly and unambiguously said was that young people, as well as other prospective presidential aspirants, are free to enter the contest,” the statement noted.

“He further stressed that if a young candidate were to emerge through a competitive primary, he would readily support such a candidate without any hesitation.”

The former VP’s team called on journalists to refrain from what they described as “mischievous interpretations,” warning that such misreporting distorts the political narrative.

“For the records, therefore, the insinuations attributed to the Waziri Adamawa from his BBC Hausa interview are inaccurate and do not reflect what he actually said,” Ibe emphasized.

Atiku, who has previously run for president three times, is reportedly positioning himself to contest again in 2027, with speculations linking him to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The ADC is reportedly being adopted by a coalition of opposition figures determined to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to TheCable, Atiku stated he would accept defeat if a younger aspirant emerges victorious in the party’s primary, a position his team insists is not equivalent to stepping down or withdrawing.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.