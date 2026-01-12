“Atiku Destroyed the PDP, Tambuwal Destroyed the PDP, and Ayu Destroyed It — Politics Is Not Fair,” Fayose Says

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) – Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has blamed the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) 2023 presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, and ex-national chairman Iyorchia Ayu for what he described as the near collapse of Nigeria’s main opposition party.

Speaking on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Fayose said decisions taken by key PDP leaders ahead of the 2023 general elections fractured the party and weakened its ability to function as a united opposition.

“Atiku destroyed the PDP, Tambuwal destroyed the PDP, and Ayu destroyed it. Politics is not fair; life itself is not balanced,” Fayose said.

The former governor, a long-time PDP chieftain, defended his controversial decision to openly support President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2023 election, insisting that his stance was driven by personal conviction rather than political self-interest.

“Everybody stands where they will be able to say the truth to Nigerians. I am not contesting elections, and I have not asked anybody for favours,” he said.

Fayose stressed that his political position was declared openly and consistently throughout the election period.

“I supported Asiwaju Tinubu in 2023, and I didn’t hide it. Till now, I am still there. I didn’t jump. I am not a member of the APC, and I will never be,” he added.

Commenting on the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, Fayose said he did not anticipate the breakdown in relations between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. He recalled advising restraint during Fubara’s inauguration.

“I was sitting on the high table the day Governor Fubara was sworn in, and I told Wike that I wanted to say one or two things to Fubara not to betray you,” Fayose said.

The PDP has remained mired in internal disputes since the 2022 presidential primaries, where Atiku clinched the party’s ticket after Tambuwal stepped down in his favour. The development, coupled with Ayu’s refusal to resign as national chairman despite pressure from the G5 governors, deepened factional divisions within the party.

Those disputes persisted through the 2023 elections and continue to fuel internal deadlock, raising fresh concerns about the PDP’s cohesion and long-term viability as a major opposition force.