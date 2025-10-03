Atiku Demonstrated Anti-Democracy Tenets – Osita Okechukwu

3, October 2025/Naija 247news

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has criticized former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, accusing him of displaying anti-democratic tendencies in a recent BBC Hausa Service interview.

A Controversial Stance

Okechukwu believes Atiku’s advocacy for competitive primaries over Nigeria’s zoning and rotation convention undermines the country’s democracy. According to Okechukwu, Atiku’s stance shows he’s prioritizing expensive and exclusionary primaries over equity and inclusion. Atiku had stated that if a younger candidate emerges through a competitive primary, he would support and mentor them.

Undermining Democracy

Okechukwu argues that Atiku’s position undermines a fundamental pillar of Nigeria’s democracy, which has maintained unity since 1999. He believes Atiku’s stance is a recipe for disaster and could lead to further divisions within the country. Atiku’s media aide later clarified that the former VP was misinterpreted, stating Atiku welcomes young candidates and would support a competitively elected young candidate without hesitation.

Implications for 2027 Elections

The controversy surrounding Atiku’s stance on primary elections has significant implications for the 2027 presidential elections. As a major player in Nigerian politics, Atiku’s views on democracy and party primaries will likely influence the discourse and shape the political landscape. It remains to be seen how this will impact his relationships with other politicians and his potential presidential bid.

The controversy surrounding Atiku’s stance on primary elections highlights the ongoing debate about Nigeria’s democratic processes. As the country gears up for future elections, the role of zoning and rotation in maintaining unity and promoting inclusivity will remain a crucial issue. Atiku’s comments have sparked a national conversation, and it remains to be seen how this will impact his potential presidential bid in 2027.

