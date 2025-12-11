Atiku Condemns Lamurde Killings, Demands Independent Probe into Adamawa Communal Clashes

Former Nigerian Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the deadly communal violence rocking Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa State, describing the escalating bloodshed between the Bachama and Tsobo communities as “unacceptable” and a grave threat to peace in the state.

Tension has been mounting for days across affected communities, with reports of houses razed, families displaced, and residents fleeing for safety. Local sources say renewed clashes have triggered humanitarian concerns, prompting intensifying calls for urgent government action.

Atiku: ‘The bloodshed and anguish are unacceptable’

In a strongly worded statement on Wednesday, Atiku said he was “gravely disturbed” by the harrowing reports emerging from Lamurde.

“The bloodshed, destruction, and anguish being visited upon innocent citizens are unacceptable and must not be allowed to continue,” Atiku said.

He warned that the violence, if not quickly contained, risks degenerating into a broader security crisis.

Atiku further reminded authorities of their constitutional duty to protect citizens:

“Both the Federal and State Governments have a solemn duty to act decisively now, to halt the spiraling violence, protect human life, and restore peace and order to the affected communities.”

Alleged military shooting of women protesters sparks outrage

The former Vice-President also raised serious concerns over reports that soldiers from the 23rd Brigade, Yola, allegedly opened fire on women protesters who had gathered at Rigange Junction to express frustration over delayed security response to earlier attacks.

At least seven women were reportedly killed on the spot, with the death toll later rising to nine, according to earlier reports from SaharaReporters.

Describing the allegation as “distressing” and “an assault on our collective conscience,” Atiku insisted that conflicting accounts between residents and the Nigerian Army require an impartial investigation.

“Such an atrocity, if true, is shocking. Although the Army has denied involvement, these conflicting accounts demand a thorough, transparent, and independent investigation.”

The 23rd Brigade, in a statement on Tuesday, dismissed the allegations as “baseless and misleading,” insisting none of its personnel shot at the protesters. The Army claimed the reported deaths stemmed from “indiscriminate gunfire” by local militias during separate clashes, not military action.

‘Nigeria deserves answers, and the victims deserve justice’

Atiku emphasized the need for accountability, insisting that no individual or institution should be shielded from scrutiny:

“Whoever is responsible for these killings—civilian or military—must be held fully accountable under the law.”

He linked the tragedy to the global campaign against gender-based violence, noting that the killing of women protesters, if confirmed, would represent a horrific violation of human rights.

Solidarity with the Bachama Kingdom

The former Vice-President also condoled with the families affected by the crisis and expressed solidarity with the traditional leadership.

“My heart goes out to the families who have lost loved ones… I stand in full solidarity with the Hama Bachama, His Royal Majesty Dr. Daniel Isma’ila Shaga, and the entire Bachama Kingdom,” he said.

Calls for peace and reconciliation

Atiku urged the warring Bachama and Tsobo communities to step back from the brink and embrace dialogue:

“Brothers and sisters by history and heritage must pull back from the brink and choose peace. Only dialogue, mutual respect, and unity can lead us out of this crisis.”

Background: A region on edge

The Lamurde conflict is the latest in a long line of communal tensions in Adamawa, often fueled by competition over land, historical grievances, and security lapses. Analysts warn that if swift action is not taken, the clashes could spread to neighbouring communities, overwhelming local security structures.

Security agencies have been deployed to the area, but residents say fear and uncertainty remain high.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.