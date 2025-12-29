Atiku Calls for Fresh National Assembly Action on Tinubu’s Tax Reform Laws Over Constitutional Concerns

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called for a fresh legislative consideration of the Tinubu administration’s tax reform laws, warning that any attempt to correct alleged discrepancies through administrative means would amount to a serious constitutional violation.

Atiku made the call in a statement issued on Sunday night, following confirmation by the Senate that the gazetted versions of some tax reform laws do not fully reflect what was passed by the National Assembly. He argued that the development raises fundamental legal concerns that cannot be resolved through hurried re-gazetting or executive shortcuts.

Naija247news gathered that the former Vice President maintained that any law published in a form not approved by the National Assembly is legally invalid, regardless of the intention behind the alterations.

According to Naija247news, Atiku stressed that the Nigerian Constitution provides a clear process for lawmaking, which includes passage by both chambers of the National Assembly, presidential assent, and only then gazetting.

He said gazetting is a purely administrative step that cannot be used to amend, correct or validate a defective law.

Naija247news understands that Atiku insisted that any post-passage insertion, deletion or modification of legislative text without the express approval of lawmakers amounts to forgery rather than a clerical error.

“The only lawful path is fresh legislative consideration, re-passage in identical form by both chambers, fresh presidential assent, and proper gazetting,” Atiku stated.

The former Vice President criticised reported moves to fast-track a re-gazetting of the affected tax laws while legislative investigations into the discrepancies are still ongoing.

According to Naija247news, Atiku warned that such an approach would undermine parliamentary oversight and set a dangerous constitutional precedent that could weaken Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

He further argued that illegality cannot be cured by speed or administrative directives, regardless of the urgency attached to policy implementation.

Atiku also stated that neither the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, nor the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, possesses the constitutional authority to validate laws that were not properly passed by the legislature.

Naija247news reports that the controversy emerged after members of the House of Representatives raised concerns that the gazetted versions of certain tax reform laws differed from the versions approved during plenary sessions.

The affected legislations include the Nigerian Tax Act and the Nigerian Tax Administration Act, both of which are scheduled to take effect from January 1, 2026.

Following preliminary investigations, the Senate confirmed that discrepancies indeed exist between what lawmakers passed and what was eventually gazetted, lending credibility to the concerns raised by the House.

Naija247news understands that the confirmation has intensified calls from legal experts, civil society groups and opposition figures for corrective legislative action to avoid future constitutional disputes.

The Tinubu administration’s tax reforms form a central part of its economic agenda, aimed at easing the tax burden on low-income earners and small businesses while expanding government revenue through improved compliance and economic growth.

However, analysts warn that unresolved constitutional flaws could expose the laws to legal challenges, potentially delaying or invalidating their implementation.

According to Naija247news, Atiku argued that a fresh legislative process would help restore public confidence in the reform agenda, reinforce the rule of law and reduce the risk of prolonged court battles that could disrupt fiscal planning.

He acknowledged that returning the bills to the National Assembly would likely delay implementation but insisted that constitutional integrity must take precedence over administrative convenience.

Naija247news reports that four tax reform laws have been enacted under the Tinubu administration so far. Two of the laws came into effect in June 2025, while the remaining two are scheduled to commence on January 1, 2026.

Despite the controversy surrounding the latter laws, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, recently told journalists that implementation would proceed as planned.

Oyedele welcomed the engagement of the House Committee on the alleged alterations and said the Federal Government was open to working with the National Assembly should any remedial legislative action be required.

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.