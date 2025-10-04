Atiku Blasts Tinubu’s Plateau Visit, Calls It “A Mockery of Leadership” Amid Insecurity

Naija247news Political Desk — Abuja | October 4, 2025:

Former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has sharply criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for visiting Plateau State on Saturday to attend the funeral of Mama Lydia Yilwatda, mother of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, instead of sympathizing with victims of recent waves of insecurity and violent attacks in the state.

In a post shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday evening, Atiku described Tinubu’s visit as “a sad reflection of priorities and a mockery of leadership.”

The former Vice President lamented that the President had never visited Plateau—or other North Central states ravaged by violence—to commiserate with grieving families but chose to appear at a political funeral linked to the ruling party’s leadership.

“With large swathes of the country still under siege from unrelenting insecurity and thousands of innocent lives lost, it is deeply unfortunate that President Bola Tinubu has not, for once, found it worthy to visit any of the affected states to commiserate with the grieving citizens,” Atiku said.

“Today, however, the President suddenly remembered Plateau State, one of the most terrorized parts of the North Central, not to share in the people’s pain, but to attend a social event under the auspices of his party’s national chairman.”

Atiku accused the President of displaying a “heartless exhibition of disregard for empathy, compassion, and the dignity of human life,” arguing that his actions expose an insensitive leadership culture within the APC.

The PDP leader went further to criticize what he called the President’s “selective symbolism” in past visits, recalling that when Tinubu visited Benue State in June, he did not set foot in Yelewata—the epicenter of a massacre—but stopped only in Makurdi for political engagements.

“Now again, he is in Plateau State, not to console the bereaved or reassure the broken, but to celebrate and make merry with his party elite while the people mourn,” Atiku added.

“The message could not be clearer: this is a President who would rather feast than feel—a leader who finds pleasure where the people find pain.”

Atiku concluded by warning that the Nigerian people “are watching and will remember,” framing the episode as symbolic of the Tinubu administration’s growing disconnect from the humanitarian and security crises across Nigeria’s Middle Belt.

The comments have since triggered widespread debate on social media, with many users echoing Atiku’s criticism of what they perceive as the government’s failure to prioritize empathy and national healing amid ongoing violence in Plateau, Benue, Niger, and Kwara states.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.