Atiku Abubakar Rules Out Withdrawing from ADC Presidential Race Ahead of 2027 Polls

Published: Jan 7, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Abuja — Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has rejected claims that he is under pressure to step aside for a southern candidate in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential race ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to weaken opposition parties ahead of the polls.

“At the appropriate time, all qualified aspirants will present themselves freely. No one is stepping down,” the statement emphasised.

Atiku said the ADC would allow all aspirants to contest openly and transparently once the party begins its presidential selection process, stressing that no individual would be forced to withdraw.

“Predictably, agents aligned with the presidency are now attempting to destabilise the ADC from the outside,” Atiku said, accusing them of interfering in the party’s internal affairs.

The former vice president dismissed speculation that opposition leaders were pushing him to yield to a southern candidate, noting instead that party stakeholders had rallied around the ADC to build a credible national alternative to the APC.

He also criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, arguing that the government’s policies had worsened economic hardship and narrowed political space in the country.

“If anyone should step aside, it is President Tinubu,” Atiku said.

Atiku concluded by reaffirming the ADC’s commitment to democratic inclusiveness and warning that intimidation or sabotage would not derail the opposition’s plans.

“Nigeria will not surrender its democracy without a fight,” he stated.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.