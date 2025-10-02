Menu
Politics & Governance

Atiku Abubakar Ready to Step Aside for Younger Candidate

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

2, October 2025

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria, has expressed willingness to abandon his 2027 presidential ambition if a younger, vibrant, and widely accepted candidate emerges from the African Democratic Congress (ADC). In a recent interview, Atiku emphasized that his motivation for the presidency isn’t personal ambition but rather to provide Nigerians with a credible alternative to the current leadership.

Conditions for Stepping Aside

Atiku’s decision to step aside hinges on the emergence of a younger candidate who possesses the qualities necessary to lead the country effectively. He believes that giving younger generations an opportunity to lead could be beneficial for Nigeria’s growth and development.

Support for Youth

Atiku encourages young Nigerians to participate in politics and assures them of his full support if they emerge as the party’s presidential flagbearer. This stance reflects his commitment to empowering the youth and promoting fresh leadership in the country.

ADC’s Goal

The ADC aims to establish strong structures at the state and local government levels to prepare for the 2027 elections. Atiku’s willingness to step aside for a younger candidate aligns with the party’s goal of promoting new leadership and giving opportunities to the youth.

Implications for Nigerian Politics

Atiku’s decision could have significant implications for Nigerian politics, potentially paving the way for a new generation of leaders. If a younger candidate emerges and gains traction, it could lead to a shift in the country’s political landscape and bring about fresh perspectives on governance and development.

Atiku’s statement has sparked discussions about the future of Nigeria’s political landscape. As the country approaches the 2027 elections, the emergence of new and credible leaders will be crucial in shaping its future. Atiku’s willingness to step aside for a younger candidate could potentially pave the way for a fresh wave of leadership in Nigerian politics.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

