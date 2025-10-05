“At No Time Did I Link Buhari to Terrorism” — Ex-President Jonathan

Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) — Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has dismissed reports suggesting that he accused the late President Muhammadu Buhari of having ties with the Boko Haram insurgency, insisting that his comments were grossly distorted by sections of the media.

In a statement issued on October 4 by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan clarified that he never implied nor suggested that Buhari, who passed away recently in London, had any connection or sympathy for the extremist group.

The controversy stems from Jonathan’s remarks made on Friday at the public presentation of “Scars”, a memoir authored by Lucky Irabor, Nigeria’s former Chief of Defence Staff. During the event, Jonathan recalled that Boko Haram once named Buhari among individuals it wanted to mediate during early attempts at peace dialogue under his administration.

However, former presidential spokesman Garba Shehu swiftly described Jonathan’s recollection as “false and politically motivated.”

Eze, in the statement, stressed that Jonathan’s remarks were taken out of context, explaining that the former president was referring to a well-documented episode in which Boko Haram falsely claimed to have chosen Buhari and other prominent Nigerians as negotiators, without their knowledge or consent.

“The attention of the Office of Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has been drawn to misleading reports suggesting that Dr. Jonathan alleged that Boko Haram nominated the late President Muhammadu Buhari to represent them in dialogue with the Federal Government,” Eze said.

“We wish to make it abundantly clear that the former President’s comments were grossly misrepresented. At no time did Dr. Jonathan suggest, imply, or insinuate that President Buhari had any connection with Boko Haram or that he supported the group in any form.”

Eze added that Jonathan’s point was to illustrate the deceitful and manipulative tactics employed by Boko Haram in its formative years — including invoking the names of respected public figures to sow confusion and exploit national divisions.

Jonathan further noted that if indeed Buhari was genuinely nominated by the group, Boko Haram would have ended its campaign of terror when the retired General later became Nigeria’s president in 2015.

“For the avoidance of doubt,” Eze continued, “Dr. Jonathan recognises that President Muhammadu Buhari, like every patriotic Nigerian, stood firmly against terrorism and was himself a target of Boko Haram violence. Both men shared a common commitment to restoring peace and stability to Nigeria.”

He urged Nigerians to disregard media distortions and reaffirmed Jonathan’s commitment to national unity, peace, and democratic values.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.