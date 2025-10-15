“At 65, I’d Rather Be at Home” — Fayose Reveals He Turned Down Tinubu’s Offer

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has disclosed that he rejected an appointment offered by President Bola Tinubu, preferring to focus on his personal life after decades in public service.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the PDP stalwart emphasized that while he shares a personal friendship with Tinubu, it does not translate into political alignment or ambition within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Have you seen me taking appointment from the APC? Asiwaju asked me, ‘What would we give you?’ I said, ‘Nothing, sir,’” Fayose said. “At 65, I’d rather be at home, being more responsible, doing other things that I need to do. I’ve served well. Two-time governor, I’ve done well. Tomorrow will hold itself.”

He reiterated that his friendship with Tinubu does not affect his political stance. “I’ve not been with APC, but I’ve been Asiwaju’s friend and brother for a long time. That is the truth,” he added.

On the 2027 general elections, Fayose singled out Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi as the only opposition leader with significant national appeal capable of challenging APC. “Tell me who would defeat APC? The only opposition that I know that is in Nigeria… Despite not being in government, he is the only one talking and everywhere. I give it to him,” Fayose remarked.

Fayose also stressed that his political decisions are guided by principle rather than personal gain, declining to compare Obi with former leaders like Goodluck Jonathan or other opposition figures such as Rotimi Amaechi.

Political observers say Fayose’s decision to step back from government roles while maintaining influence through commentary highlights his continued relevance in Nigerian politics. By publicly recognizing Obi’s traction, he signals an acknowledgment of shifting dynamics ahead of the 2027 elections.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.