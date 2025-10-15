Menu
Search
Subscribe
National Politics

“At 65, I’d Rather Be at Home” — Fayose Reveals He Turned Down Tinubu’s Offer

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has disclosed that he rejected an appointment offered by President Bola Tinubu, preferring to focus on his personal life after decades in public service.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the PDP stalwart emphasized that while he shares a personal friendship with Tinubu, it does not translate into political alignment or ambition within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Have you seen me taking appointment from the APC? Asiwaju asked me, ‘What would we give you?’ I said, ‘Nothing, sir,’” Fayose said. “At 65, I’d rather be at home, being more responsible, doing other things that I need to do. I’ve served well. Two-time governor, I’ve done well. Tomorrow will hold itself.”

He reiterated that his friendship with Tinubu does not affect his political stance. “I’ve not been with APC, but I’ve been Asiwaju’s friend and brother for a long time. That is the truth,” he added.

On the 2027 general elections, Fayose singled out Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi as the only opposition leader with significant national appeal capable of challenging APC. “Tell me who would defeat APC? The only opposition that I know that is in Nigeria… Despite not being in government, he is the only one talking and everywhere. I give it to him,” Fayose remarked.

Fayose also stressed that his political decisions are guided by principle rather than personal gain, declining to compare Obi with former leaders like Goodluck Jonathan or other opposition figures such as Rotimi Amaechi.

Political observers say Fayose’s decision to step back from government roles while maintaining influence through commentary highlights his continued relevance in Nigerian politics. By publicly recognizing Obi’s traction, he signals an acknowledgment of shifting dynamics ahead of the 2027 elections.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
‘He’d Give Away Our Lamborghinis During His Episodes’”, Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her ‘Toxic’ Marriage to Kanye West
Samuel Gbenga Salau
Samuel Gbenga Salauhttps://naija247news.com
Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel Editorial Board Chairman, Naija247news Media Group LLC Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel is an economist and journalist trained at the University of Ibadan, renowned for blending rigorous economic analysis with clear, people-centered journalism. As Editorial Board Chairman of Naija247news Media Group LLC, he leads the newsroom’s policy and standards framework, champions data-driven reporting, and steers impactful coverage across macroeconomics, markets, public finance, governance, and development. With a career rooted in evidence-based storytelling, Dr. Samuel is committed to elevating editorial integrity, nurturing young newsroom talent, and positioning Naija247news as a trusted, agenda-shaping voice in Nigeria’s media and policy space.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria