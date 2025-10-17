Menu
ASUU

ASUU Strike: Lecturers Demand Better Funding, Reject Land Seizure and Budget Cuts

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that the ongoing ASUU warning strike enters day five with growing tensions over funding, land disputes, and resource allocation.

Naija247news reports that the two-week warning strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has entered its fifth day, with the union maintaining its firm stance on improved funding for Nigerian universities.

Naija247news understands that ASUU made its position clear during a recent interface with the Nigerian Senate, where it emphasized the urgent need for enhanced investment in research, infrastructure, and staff remuneration across the nation’s public universities. According to the union, the pay structure for academic staff in Nigeria remains one of the poorest on the African continent.

The strike, which commenced on Monday, October 13, was also triggered by a fresh controversy involving the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who has reportedly moved to appropriate a section of land belonging to the University of Abuja. Naija247news gathered that this move has sparked widespread outrage among academic staff, who view it as an encroachment on institutional autonomy and a threat to the university’s developmental space.

Naija247news further gathered that the union is equally displeased with the Federal Ministry of Education’s decision to redistribute part of the N50 billion earmarked for federal universities to polytechnics and colleges of education. ASUU leaders argue that while all tertiary institutions deserve funding, the initial allocation was specifically intended to address long-standing challenges within the university system.

Despite these grievances, Naija247news reports that ASUU has acknowledged and commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving a N150 billion intervention fund for universities. The union also lauded his directive to impose a seven-year moratorium on the establishment of new public tertiary institutions, a move they believe will allow existing institutions to consolidate and improve.

As the industrial action persists, Naija247news understands that lawmakers in the Senate are working to mediate between the union and relevant government ministries. They are appealing to both parties to reach a mutually beneficial compromise that will halt the strike and restore academic activities in public universities.

