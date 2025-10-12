Menu
ASUU Inside INEC: Why Nigeria Must Reform the Appointment of Its Electoral Umpire

Every election season, Nigeria returns to a familiar scene — a new chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stepping forward with promises of credibility, reform, and technological innovation. And almost every time, the figure standing at that podium shares one striking similarity: an academic background deeply rooted in Nigeria’s tertiary education system — often a professor, sometimes a former member or leader of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

With the recent appointment of Professor Joash Amupitan as the new INEC Chairman, history has once again repeated itself. Like his predecessors — Prof. Attahiru Jega, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and Prof. Maurice Iwu — Amupitan joins the long line of scholars-turned-electoral referees. The symbolism is powerful: the government entrusting the fate of Nigeria’s democracy to the nation’s most learned minds. Yet, after nearly three decades of this pattern, one question remains unresolved — has academic brilliance translated into electoral credibility

From the Classroom to the Collation Center

Nigeria’s experiment of staffing INEC with professors stems from a belief that academics are objective, disciplined, and less likely to bow to political pressure. However, this assumption has not consistently held up in practice.

  • Prof. Maurice Iwu (2005–2010) came from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. His era was plagued by controversies surrounding the 2007 general elections — widely described as one of the most flawed in Nigerian history.

  • Prof. Attahiru Jega (2010–2015), a former ASUU President, ushered in credibility with the 2011 elections, introducing reforms that earned Nigeria international praise — but logistical challenges persisted.

  • Prof. Mahmood Yakubu (2015–2025), a political historian, introduced technology — BIVAS, IReV, and INEC Voter Enrolment Devices — yet his tenure ended amid widespread disillusionment after the 2023 general elections, marked by failed uploads, disputed results, and public mistrust.

  • Now, Prof. Amupitan steps in, inheriting both the technology and the tension.

The problem, therefore, isn’t with professors. It’s with the process that produces them — a system where the president, a partisan actor, handpicks the referee of the political contest. No matter how honorable the appointee, perception of bias is baked into the structure.

The Paradox of the ASUU-INEC Connection

The irony of Nigeria’s electoral history is that it continually seeks salvation from the same intellectual class that cannot fix its own institutions.

For decades, ASUU has been locked in a cyclical struggle with the Federal Government — strikes, underfunding, and unkept agreements. The same professors who cannot conduct uninterrupted academic calendars are tasked with conducting elections that decide the fate of 200 million citizens.

When ASUU members conduct national elections as returning officers and collation officers, the symbolism deepens: the state relies on academia to legitimize democracy, even as that same academia remains one of its most aggrieved institutions.

Thus, “ASUU inside INEC” is not merely a metaphor — it’s an institutional entanglement. The ivory tower and the ballot box are bound by dependency, not independence.

The Case for Reform

Nigeria cannot continue to rely on presidential benevolence to produce a neutral electoral umpire. The credibility of elections begins not with the ballot, but with who controls the process of appointment.

Naija247news strongly advocates a constitutional reform of the INEC chairmanship process through the following principles:

  1. Bipartisan Nomination Committee:

    Candidates for INEC Chairmanship should be nominated by a joint committee of the National Assembly, Civil Society Organizations, and the Judiciary, not the Presidency alone.

  2. Public Scrutiny and Senate Supermajority:

    Confirmation should require a two-thirds Senate majority to ensure cross-party consensus rather than a ruling-party endorsement.

  3. Fixed Tenure with Independent Oversight:

    A non-renewable seven-year term with periodic public reporting to a national electoral council would help ensure continuity and accountability.

  4. End the Monopoly of Academia:

    While professors bring intellectual rigor, Nigeria’s democratic experience demands diverse expertise — technologists, lawyers, civil servants, and electoral reform specialists should also be eligible.

This reform would signal that Nigeria is ready to move from appointment to accountability, from presidential discretion to democratic consensus.

A Democracy Beyond Credentials

Nigeria’s democracy is young but experienced enough to know that credentials do not guarantee conscience. Professors can be compromised, just as politicians can be principled. What matters is not the degree before one’s name, but the independence behind one’s office.

If the next decade is to mark a genuine leap in Nigeria’s electoral credibility, we must reimagine INEC not as an academic sanctuary but as a truly independent institution insulated from political capture and bureaucratic complacency.

The nation must evolve from the “INEC of ASUU” to the “INEC of Nigerians.”

Because democracy cannot thrive when the classroom remains the collation center — and the professor becomes both teacher and referee in a game whose rules are written by politicians.

