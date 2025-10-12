ASUU, FG, and the Endless Circle of Distrust

For more than four decades, the relationship between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has resembled a broken record — predictable, circular, and draining. Each cycle begins with dialogue, graduates into disagreement, and ends in disruption. Then, a temporary truce follows, only for the pattern to repeat a few years later.

At the heart of this dysfunction is a deep deficit of trust. The government signs agreements it rarely implements in full, while ASUU calls strikes to force compliance. Students, parents, and the nation’s future remain collateral damage in a system caught between bureaucracy and idealism.

Nigeria’s public universities are not just academic spaces; they are symbols of national identity and aspiration. When they crumble under repeated industrial actions, the country loses more than classroom time — it loses innovation, human capital, and moral credibility.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that Nigeria’s tertiary enrolment has stagnated at around 12%, far below the African average. Meanwhile, brain drain among lecturers continues to accelerate, with estimates suggesting that over 3,000 academics have relocated abroad since 2020. These numbers tell a story that no press statement can mask.

Both sides must, therefore, go beyond rhetoric. The government must institutionalize funding and monitoring mechanisms that guarantee transparency in university financing. ASUU, on its part, must adopt new methods of engagement that prioritize reform and research over strikes that punish the very students they seek to defend.

Ultimately, Nigeria’s education crisis is not about pay slips — it is about priorities. The Tinubu administration, operating under the ‘Renewed Hope’ mantra, has the moral mandate to make a permanent departure from this history of broken promises. Until they institutionalize trust and accountability, the cycle of distrust will continue to define our universities—and, by extension, our future.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.