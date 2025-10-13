ASUU Dismisses FG’s ‘No Work, No Pay’ Directive, Insists on Dialogue

13, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has rejected the Federal Government’s directive enforcing the “No Work, No Pay” policy against striking lecturers. ASUU insists that the policy won’t intimidate its members or deter them from pursuing their demands.

ASUU’s Resolve Remains Unshaken

ASUU President, Dr. Chris Piwuna, stated that the union remains united and committed to its demands, despite the government’s directive. Piwuna emphasized that ASUU doesn’t respond to threats, asserting that nobody can threaten the union. The union’s demands include the implementation of previous agreements, improved welfare, and revitalization funding for public universities.

Government’s Directive

The Federal Government had directed universities to implement the “No Work, No Pay” policy against lecturers participating in the strike. However, ASUU remains undeterred, with Piwuna stating that the union is open to dialogue. The Minister of State for Labour has reached out to ASUU to initiate talks.

ASUU’s Demands Remain Unmet

Despite the government’s directive, ASUU’s demands remain unmet, and the union is determined to see them through. The union believes that the government must take concrete steps to address the challenges facing the university system.

Implications of Prolonged Strike

The prolonged strike has significant implications for the nation’s education sector, with students and parents calling for a swift resolution. The strike has disrupted academic calendars, and a prolonged impasse could have long-term consequences for the nation’s human capital development.

ASUU’s resolve to pursue its demands remains unwavering, despite the government’s stance. The ball is now in the government’s court to demonstrate its commitment to dialogue and resolving the impasse. The outcome of the upcoming talks will be crucial in determining the future of the strike and the fate of the nation’s university system.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.