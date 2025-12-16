Asset tracking: ICPC recovers ₦37.44 bn, $2.35m in 2025

By Isaac Aregbesola

Abuja, Dec. 14, 2025 (NAN) – The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has announced the recovery of ₦37.44 billion and $2.353 million in 2025 through asset seizures and forfeitures.

The commission’s Spokesperson, Okor Odey, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Odey explained that the ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, revealed the figures during the ICPC’s End-of-Year Engagement, Send-off for retiring staff, and Annual Merit Awards in Abuja.

The chairman described the achievement as one of the commission’s most significant annual recovery figures to date. He called 2025 “a pivotal year marked by substantial progress across enforcement, prevention, and public enlightenment.”

Reviewing operational achievements, Aliyu stated that the ICPC investigated 263 cases, exceeding its target of 250, and filed 61 cases in court, achieving a 55.74 per cent conviction rate.

Among the year’s notable successes was the conviction of Prof. Cyril Ndifon of the University of Calabar, who received a five-year prison sentence for offences relating to sexual harassment and cyberbullying. Aliyu said the judgment sent a strong signal of the Commission’s resolve to confront all forms of abuse of office.

The chairman highlighted extensive preventive work undertaken across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). A total of 344 MDAs were assessed using the Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard, while 66 corruption-monitoring activities and 1,490 project-tracking exercises were carried out nationwide. Systems studies and corruption risk assessments were also completed in 12 MDAs, aimed at reducing structural vulnerabilities to corruption.

On public enlightenment, Aliyu noted that the ICPC reached more than 235,000 Nigerians through 644 sensitisation activities, generated 3.5 million digital engagements, established 86 Anti-Corruption Clubs and Vanguards, and trained 2,707 participants at the ICPC Academy.

He added that the commission expanded its partnerships, initiating 15 collaborative activities, while civil society organisations executed 57 complementary engagements.

(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

