ASI closes green in September, posts 18.95% gain in Q3

A major shareholder in The Initiates Plc (TIP), Mr. Afolayan Samuel Olajide, has deepened his position in the waste management and industrial cleaning company with a fresh equity purchase worth N66.24 million.

Naija247news gathered that the acquisition took place on September 18, 2025, when Olajide bought 5.52 million shares at N12.00 per share, as disclosed in regulatory filings submitted to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Naija247news understands that with this latest investment, Olajide now holds a 13.89% equity stake in TIP, reaffirming his role as the company’s second-largest shareholder, trailing only Mr. Ossai Reuben, who retains a dominant 20.97% stake.

However, Naija247news reports that Olajide’s current ownership is still slightly below the 14% stake he held in December 2024, indicating a marginal dip despite the recent acquisition.

For retail investors, this insider activity signals growing confidence in TIP’s trajectory. According to Naija247news, such transactions by major stakeholders often suggest positive internal assessments of the company’s prospects and can support upward momentum in share prices.

Naija247news gathered that although the company’s free float expanded from 37.06% in December 2024 to 43% as of June 2025, sustained insider accumulation could tighten free float again, potentially increasing share price volatility and reducing liquidity for smaller investors.

Nairametrics’ analysis, monitored by Naija247news, revealed a rising trend in insider activities. Between August 5 and September 26, 2025, TIP reported numerous insider trades. Naija247news reports that 22 directors’ dealings occurred in August alone, with 13 more recorded in September, highlighting consistent internal interest.

From a broader perspective, The Initiates Plc continues to impress on the NGX. Listed at just N0.85 per share in October 2016, the stock has skyrocketed by 1,455% to N13.22 as of September 26, 2025. Naija247news understands that an investor who placed N1 million at IPO would now hold a portfolio worth N14.55 million.

Financially, the company is demonstrating strong momentum. Naija247news gathered that in Q2 2025, TIP’s revenue soared 217% year-on-year to N2.24 billion, while profit before tax surged almost eightfold to N744.9 million. At the half-year mark, revenue had more than tripled to N3.39 billion, with pre-tax profit climbing 647% to N1.36 billion.

Naija247news understands that TIP operates in a sector gaining regulatory attention, positioning it advantageously in Nigeria’s shift toward stricter environmental compliance. With a clientele cutting across oil and gas, manufacturing, and public services, the company is poised to benefit from increasing demand for sustainable industrial solutions.

Founded in 2017, TIP remains Nigeria’s first publicly listed waste management company, and with renewed insider backing, it appears set to attract further investor attention ahead of its next earnings report.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.