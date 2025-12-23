Asake Concert Horror: Fan Dies as Stampede Engulfs Kenya’s Nyayo Stadium

A night of music turned tragic at Nyayo Stadium, Kenya, over the weekend as a stampede at Nigerian singer Ahmed Alolade Asake’s sold-out concert reportedly claimed the life of a woman named Lojare.

Videos circulating on social media showed concertgoers struggling to move through dense crowds, with some attempting to assist those who had fallen. The chaotic scenes prompted an outpouring of grief from fans, many of whom criticized the event’s safety measures.

Fans expressed condolences online, highlighting the need for stricter crowd control at future concerts. Some compared the incident to other high-profile shows, noting that such tragedies have not occurred during Wizkid’s concerts abroad.

This incident is not the first tragedy linked to Asake’s performances. A few years ago, a similar stampede occurred at one of his UK shows, resulting in a fan’s death. Asake has since publicly expressed devastation over these incidents and has paid tributes to victims during subsequent performances in Lagos.

In a recent Instagram post, Asake announced the death of 33-year-old Rebecca Ikumelo, who had been hospitalized after sustaining serious injuries during the stampede.

Social media reactions captured the shock and sorrow of fans:

@culturetakashi: “I’m sad to hear my son’s friend died this way. May her soul rest in peace.”

@africanboy_tunechisushi: “I still wonder how people die in stampedes. Does it mean stepping on someone is unnoticed?”

@AsavoStyles: “There was just too much rush. We need better crowd management, especially for our own artists.”

@_oyebisi: “She had no idea she purchased her ‘death ticket.’”

The tragedy has reignited discussions around event planning, crowd safety, and the responsibilities of organizers to prevent such incidents. Fans continue to mourn, calling for improved safety protocols to ensure that the joy of music does not come at the cost of human life.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.