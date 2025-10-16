“As Soon As I Say the Word”: Trump Threatens to Greenlight Israeli Return to Gaza if Hamas Fails Ceasefire Terms

By Naija247news Foreign Desk | October 15, 2025

United States President Donald Trump has signaled that he would authorize Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resume military operations in Gaza if Hamas fails to comply fully with the terms of the current ceasefire agreement — a move that could reignite one of the most volatile conflicts in modern history.

Speaking on Wednesday, October 15, Trump said Israeli forces could re-enter Gaza “as soon as I say the word,” warning that his patience with Hamas was running out amid reports of delayed hostage returns and renewed violence in the enclave.

“Israel will return to those streets as soon as I say the word,” Trump told CNN. “I had to hold them back. I had it out with Bibi [Netanyahu].”

Tensions over Hostage Return and Ceasefire Breach

The ceasefire, part of Trump’s 20-point Middle East Peace Plan, required Hamas to return all 20 living hostages and the bodies of the deceased within 72 hours of Israel’s public acceptance. While all living hostages have been returned, Hamas has so far delivered only four bodies, one of which Israel disputes as belonging to an Israeli national.

Israeli officials accuse Hamas of deliberately stalling, warning the United Nations that humanitarian aid shipments to Gaza will be delayed or reduced as a result. The fragile truce, however, remains in effect despite the growing tensions.

Inside Gaza, reports of clashes between Hamas and rival militant groups have emerged, including accounts of public executions. Trump acknowledged the reports but said his administration was still verifying the details.

“I’m doing research on it… We’ll find out about it. It could be gangs plus,” Trump said, suggesting that rogue factions may be undermining the ceasefire.

A Peace Plan on the Edge

Trump’s “Trump Peace Agreement”, endorsed by 59 countries in Egypt earlier this month, envisions a demilitarized Gaza under international supervision and excludes Hamas from future governance. The plan includes a controversial amnesty clause — allowing Hamas members who disarm and renounce violence to remain in Gaza, while offering safe passage to those who wish to leave.

“Hamas members who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty,” the plan states. “Members of Hamas who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries.”

Trump framed the policy as a final opportunity for Hamas to choose between peace and annihilation. “If Hamas refuses to disarm,” he said, “Israel will return to Gaza, and this time, it won’t stop halfway.”

Linking Peace to Power

Trump tied the Gaza ceasefire to his broader regional agenda — an expanded Abraham Accords coalition, aimed at integrating Arab states into a peace architecture that isolates Iran and normalizes relations with Israel.

“Now it’s all happening. They want to be part of the Abraham Accords. Now that Iran isn’t a problem,” Trump said, boasting that his diplomacy had brought “fifty-nine countries together” under a new Middle East compact.

Analysts, however, warn that Trump’s conditional ceasefire and readiness to authorize renewed Israeli strikes could derail the fragile progress made since the fall of the Assad regime in Syria and the Saudi-Iran rapprochement. Any new Israeli offensive in Gaza could trigger regional backlash, especially from Egypt, Jordan, and Qatar — key mediators in the current deal.

The Global Stakes

Trump’s remarks came days before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to visit the White House, as the U.S. president compared his dual peace efforts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

“I’m working hard on the Russian thing,” Trump said, adding, “We’ll see which is the bigger accomplishment — the one going for three years or the one going for three thousand.”

While his rhetoric echoes his trademark bravado, the implications are grave. Observers say his approach could either cement a lasting ceasefire or ignite a new cycle of violence in a region still reeling from decades of displacement, siege, and war.

For now, Gaza remains on edge — caught between hope and destruction, peace and provocation, waiting for the wordthat could once again plunge it into chaos.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.