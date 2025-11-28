Arsenal Star Bukayo Saka Reportedly Engaged to Long-Term Girlfriend Tolami Benson After Private London Proposal

Arsenal and England winger Bukayo Saka has reportedly taken a major step in his personal life after getting engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Tolami Benson, in what insiders described as a “perfectly planned, romantic proposal” inside a top luxury hotel in London.

According to reports, Saka, 24, whisked Benson—also 24—away for an exclusive evening set up with precision and privacy, aligning with the couple’s well-known preference for keeping their relationship largely off-grid.

A source quoted by The Sun said Saka spared no expense:

“Bukayo went all out for the proposal – and the ring he chose is absolutely enormous. He’d organised a special night at a top London hotel and proposed there. It was incredibly special and Tolami was totally blown away.”

While Saka’s camp and associates have yet to comment officially, the news has already sent both football and entertainment circles buzzing, with fans celebrating the low-key pair finally stepping into the spotlight.

A Relationship Built on Privacy

Saka and Benson reportedly began dating in 2020, but only surfaced publicly during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where cameras captured them embracing in the stands after one of England’s matches. Even then, the couple maintained tight boundaries around their private lives.

They famously do not follow each other on Instagram, nor do they post pictures together—an intentional strategy that makes their relationship one of the most discreet among Premier League stars.

Still, snippets have emerged. Benson was a regular fixture in the stands at Euro 2024, cheering on Saka. After England’s 0-0 draw against Slovenia last June, the pair shared a warm kiss that quickly trended across social platforms.

At England’s 1-0 win over Serbia during the tournament, Benson caught attention with a stylish custom leather jacket emblazoned with “87”—a nod to the squad number Saka wore when he broke into Arsenal’s first team in 2018–19.

Who Is Tolami Benson?

Benson hails from Hatfield, Hertfordshire and holds a degree in Public Relations and Media from Birmingham City University. After earlier work experiences, including a stint at Harrods, she has built a solid career in PR.

In May 2025, she secured a new role as a senior planning executive at Zenith, marking another career milestone.

Her social media accounts showcase a lifestyle of travel, PR events, fashion, and luxury retreats, but she rarely posts anything linking directly to her relationship with Saka. Her friendships, however, include several Premier League WAG circles, such as Milly White (wife of Ben White) and Laura Trossard.

On Threads, she often shares a quieter side of life—from commute snapshots to everyday moments—contrasting the curated glamour of her Instagram.

Saka: Private Off the Pitch, Focused On His Career

Despite having over 7.6 million Instagram followers, Bukayo Saka keeps his personal life strictly separate from his football brand. His profile contains no hint of his four-year relationship with Benson, reflecting a discipline and privacy rarely seen among global sports icons of his generation.

But with news of their reported engagement breaking, supporters say it marks a new chapter for the couple—one that blends love, loyalty, and quiet commitment behind the scenes.

If confirmed, Saka joins a growing number of young Premier League stars embracing private, media-free relationships while navigating life under intense scrutiny.

For now, fans await official confirmation, but the celebrations online show one thing clearly: the football world is rooting for “Saka x Tolami.”

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.