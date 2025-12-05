Army Troops Storm Kaduna Forest, Rescue 10 Abducted Women During Daring Dawn Operation

The Nigerian Army has rescued 10 abducted women during a coordinated special operation in the early hours of Friday in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Sources at the Army Headquarters confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the victims were kidnapped from their farms in Unguwan Nungu on Nov. 29, prompting troops under Sector 5 to launch an intensive search-and-rescue effort.

Troops reportedly intercepted the kidnappers at about 6:40 a.m. on Friday while they attempted to collect ransom payment from relatives of the hostages. The soldiers engaged the criminal gang with superior firepower, forcing them to abandon the victims and escape.

Recovered items from the scene include a locally fabricated AK-47 rifle, one round of 9mm ammunition and ₦1.6 million believed to be part of the ransom.

The rescued women have been debriefed and reunited with their families, while efforts to track and apprehend the fleeing suspects are ongoing.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, praised the gallantry of the troops and encouraged them to maintain the momentum in the fight against terrorists, bandits and other criminal groups across the country.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.