Army Repels Bandit Invasion in Kano Communities, Foils Major Attack

Troops of the Joint Task Force successfully thwarted a coordinated attempt by bandits to raid communities in the Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State, following a prolonged gun battle that lasted from late Thursday night into the early hours of Friday.

Naija247News gathered that the villages affected included Yankwada, Babanduhu, and other neighbouring settlements, which were reportedly targeted by the assailants riding over 50 motorcycles and armed with heavy weapons, including bazookas. The military said the attack was a revenge mission, following the killing of several bandits in a prior encounter last week.

Maj. Zubair Babatunde, spokesperson for the Nigerian Army in Kano, told reporters that the bandits attempted to infiltrate the villages around 1:00 a.m., firing sporadically, but were met with swift and decisive resistance from the troops. “The bandits were effectively engaged and dislodged by the military,” Babatunde said, reassuring residents that casualties and property damage were prevented thanks to the rapid military response.

Naija247News understands that Alhaji Yahya Bagobiri, Chairman of the Shanono/Bagwai Community Security Forum, confirmed the confrontation, noting that the bandits’ objective was to penetrate the main towns but were ultimately repelled. He reported the loss of one civilian and the theft of about 100 cows during the incursion, although the army later clarified that no casualties or livestock theft occurred.

Residents and local security officials praised the intervention, emphasizing the importance of military presence in curbing recurrent attacks in the four Local Government Areas of Shanono, Bagwai, Tsanyawa, and Gwarzo. Bagobiri called on the Federal Government to provide additional arms and personnel to complement existing forces, stressing that enhanced coordination with the Nigerian Air Force would further neutralize bandit operations in the region.

Naija247News reports that this latest confrontation follows a series of military successes in Shanono, including the neutralization of 19 bandits in October 2025 and nine more in a gun battle at Bakaji and Unguwar Garma last week, during which a vigilante lost his life and another was injured.

Naija247News understands that the army remains on high alert, urging local communities to provide credible information to security agencies to prevent further attacks. The Joint Task Force reiterated its commitment to safeguarding lives and property while sustaining peace across Kano State.

This development underscores ongoing security challenges in northern Nigeria, highlighting the continuous efforts of the military to contain banditry and maintain stability in vulnerable communities.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.