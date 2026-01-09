Army Raises Alarm Over Fake Online Profiles as Fraudsters Impersonate COAS Waidi Shaibu

Credibility Score: 85/100

The Nigerian Army has issued a stern warning to the public over the proliferation of fake social media accounts impersonating the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, describing the development as a growing security and fraud concern.

Naija247News reports that the alert was contained in a statement released on Friday by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Appolonia Anele, following the discovery of multiple fraudulent online profiles falsely operating in the name of the army chief.

According to the statement, the Nigerian Army has observed a disturbing increase in the activities of unscrupulous individuals who create fake digital identities to deceive unsuspecting members of the public. These impostors, the army said, are exploiting the name and office of the COAS to solicit funds, spread misinformation and perpetrate other criminal acts.

Naija247News gathered that the army categorically stated that Lieutenant General Shaibu does not operate or maintain any official social media accounts on any platform. As such, any page, handle or account claiming to represent or communicate on behalf of the army chief should be treated as fraudulent.

“The fake accounts are being used to defraud people and carry out other criminal activities under the guise of the Nigerian Army,” the statement warned, urging Nigerians to exercise heightened vigilance in their online interactions.

Naija247News understands that members of the public have been advised not to engage with, respond to, or share content from such accounts, regardless of how convincing the messages may appear. The army further cautioned that any request for money, assistance or sensitive information allegedly made by or on behalf of the COAS should be immediately regarded as a scam.

Beyond public caution, the Nigerian Army disclosed that concrete steps have already been taken to track down those behind the impersonation scheme. According to the statement, security agencies are working to identify, apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators in accordance with existing laws.

The warning comes amid growing concerns over the misuse of social media platforms by fraudsters posing as high-profile public officials, security chiefs and government agencies. Analysts say such impersonation schemes not only cause financial losses to victims but also pose reputational and national security risks.

Naija247News reports that the army reiterated its commitment to protecting citizens from digital fraud and safeguarding the integrity of its leadership, while encouraging Nigerians to rely solely on verified and official channels for information related to the Nigerian Army.

The statement concluded by calling on the public to report any suspicious accounts or messages linked to the impersonation of military officials, stressing that collective vigilance remains critical in curbing online fraud in an increasingly digital society.

