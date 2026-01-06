Army Chief Pledges Stronger Security, Collaboration in Niger State

Published: Jan 6, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has pledged enhanced security measures and closer collaboration with state authorities to address insecurity in Niger State.

Shaibu made the commitment on Tuesday during courtesy visits to former Heads of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), as well as Governor Muhammed Bago, in Minna.

Naija247news gathered that the visits were part of the Army Chief’s strategic engagement with key stakeholders aimed at strengthening security operations and civil-military cooperation in the state.

The Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to Naija247news, Shaibu told the former leaders and state officials that the Nigerian Army was consolidating its resources and leveraging modern technology to confront security challenges in Niger State.

“We are bringing together all our resources and expertise to address security challenges effectively. Niger State is home to many of us in the Army, and we are committed to ensuring its peace and stability,” the COAS said.

He also explained that his visit included operational assessments of Army brigades in the state, aimed at identifying security gaps and deploying additional troops and equipment to counter emerging threats.

Naija247news understands that the Army Chief emphasised that sustained engagement with state governments and community stakeholders remained critical to achieving lasting security.

In their responses, former Heads of State, Gen. Babangida and Gen. Abdulsalami, commended Shaibu’s leadership, describing the Nigerian Army as a symbol of professionalism and operational excellence.

They expressed confidence in the Army’s ability to respond decisively to security challenges facing the country.

Representing Governor Bago, the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Dr Yakubu Garba, appreciated the proactive role of the Nigerian Army in safeguarding lives and property.

“With the partnership of the Nigerian Army, we are confident that we will overcome current security threats and protect lives and property across the state,” Garba said.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.