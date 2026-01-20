Army adopts multi-pronged strategy to tackle oil theft, boost community ownership – GOC

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Nigerian Army says it has intensified efforts to curb oil theft and illegal bunkering in the Niger Delta through a coordinated strategy built around sustained patrols, intelligence-driven operations and strong community involvement.

The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Eric Emekah, disclosed this on Tuesday in Port Harcourt during a media interaction held as part of the ongoing media tour of the Land Component of Operation DELTA SAFE.

Emekah explained that security forces were continuously adjusting their tactics to counter the evolving methods used by oil thieves, who now employ sophisticated techniques such as blocking waterways and laying long hoses from pipelines into remote creeks and communities to evade detection.

According to him, the Army has responded by increasing the frequency of patrols, revisiting previously cleared locations to prevent reoccupation and expanding intelligence networks to deny criminals freedom of action.

He noted that merely destroying illegal refining sites was no longer sufficient, stressing the importance of sustained presence and follow-up operations.

The GOC said the Division had also targeted the supply chain that sustains illegal bunkering, including markets, logistics networks and local patronage.

He explained that community engagement had played a critical role in discouraging residents and businesses from supporting illegal refining activities, adding that the disruption of demand had significantly reduced the scale of operations.

Emekah emphasised that community ownership of national assets remained central to the Army’s strategy, noting that when host communities understood the economic and social benefits of protecting oil infrastructure, peace and security were easier to sustain.

While acknowledging challenges related to manpower and equipment, he expressed optimism that ongoing interventions by the Federal Government would improve logistics and personnel strength, further boosting operational effectiveness.

He reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to professionalism, discipline and accountability, stating that erring personnel were sanctioned in accordance with military regulations.

According to Emekah, the combined impact of enhanced security operations, community cooperation and inter-agency collaboration has resulted in zero incidents of pipeline vandalism within the Division’s Area of Responsibility over the past year.

He added that improved security had supported increased crude oil production, contributing to national economic recovery and aligning with the Federal Government’s target of achieving three million barrels per day by 2027.

The GOC assured that the 6 Division would continue refining its operational strategies, strengthening partnerships and remaining proactive in safeguarding Nigeria’s oil and gas infrastructure in the Niger Delta. He also reiterated the Army’s commitment to protecting democracy and maintaining peace, particularly in Rivers State.

Naija247News reports that defence correspondents, led by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, are currently touring the Division and Operation DELTA SAFE formations in Rivers and Bayelsa states to gain deeper insight into military efforts to protect the nation’s economic assets.