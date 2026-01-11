Armed Forces Deserve Better Welfare, Diri Tells Nigerians at Remembrance Service

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has stressed the urgent need to prioritise the welfare of officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces in recognition of their sacrifices and unwavering service to the nation.

Diri made the call on Sunday during the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day interdenominational service held at the King of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa.

the event was attended by senior government officials, military officers, clergy and members of the public who assembled to honour fallen heroes and pray for the nation's security personnel.

The governor noted that the armed forces play a critical role in preserving Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, adding that their welfare should not be treated as an afterthought.

Diri lamented the harsh realities faced by many retired military personnel, particularly the difficulties encountered in accessing pensions and other retirement benefits.

He described it as unfortunate that some former servicemen are subjected to long queues, harsh weather conditions and bureaucratic bottlenecks in their bid to receive entitlements earned through years of service, noting that some even lose their lives in the process.

The governor, however, expressed satisfaction with what he described as gradual improvements in the welfare system under the current administration, while urging Nigerians to show greater understanding and make sacrifices for national progress.

Diri also cautioned Nigerians against incessant criticism of the military and government on social media, stressing that the armed forces deserve appreciation rather than ridicule.

He emphasised that the military remains a vital pillar of government, working tirelessly to ensure the safety of citizens while many sleep.

The governor said it was unfair for people to insult the military and government online without acknowledging the risks and sacrifices involved in securing the country.

According to him, the welfare of the armed forces must be prioritised because without a functional military, the existence of the nation would be threatened.

Diri further noted that military personnel often make the ultimate sacrifice, sometimes losing their lives in the line of duty, yet are not adequately supported after retirement.

the governor also identified indiscipline and disregard for the rule of law as part of the broader challenges confronting Nigeria.

He called on citizens to embrace discipline and orderliness, noting that national development cannot thrive in an atmosphere of lawlessness.

The Bayelsa governor also charged serving military and police officers to remain diligent, professional and ethical in the discharge of their responsibilities, warning that misconduct by a few officers could tarnish the image of their respective agencies.

He urged security personnel to conduct themselves in a manner that would earn the trust and respect of the public.

In a sermon delivered at the service, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Religion, Rev. Godspower Asingba, underscored the importance of prayer and moral support for Nigeria’s military personnel.

Asingba noted that members of the armed forces operate under extremely harsh and dangerous conditions, often far away from their families, while defending the nation.

he urged Nigerians to continually pray for the safety, strength and wisdom of military personnel, describing prayer as a vital support system for those on the front lines.

The service concluded with prayers for fallen heroes, serving officers and the peace and stability of Nigeria.