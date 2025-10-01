Arise TV Management Pays Condolence Visit to Family of Late Staff Sommie Maduagwu

Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) – The management of Arise Television has paid a condolence visit to the family of its late staff, Sommie Maduagwu, who tragically lost her life during a robbery incident at her apartment in Katampe, Abuja, on Monday, September 29.

The visit, led by senior executives of the media house, was aimed at offering comfort and support to the bereaved family as they mourn the untimely passing of their loved one.

Maduagwu, described by colleagues as a dedicated professional and warm personality, was said to have died after armed robbers attacked her residential compound in the early hours of the day. Her death has sparked an outpouring of grief within the media industry and beyond.

Arise TV management, while consoling the family, pledged to stand by them during this difficult time and called for improved security measures in the Federal Capital Territory to protect residents from such violent crimes.

The tragic incident has once again raised concerns about the spate of insecurity in Abuja and other parts of the country, with media professionals calling on authorities to step up efforts to ensure the safety of citizens.

