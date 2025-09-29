Menu
ARISE TV anchor killed in Abuja armed robbery

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Naija247news reports that the Nigerian media landscape was thrown into mourning on Monday, September 29, 2025, following the tragic killing of ARISE News anchor and producer, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, during a violent armed robbery at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja.

Naija247news gathered that the 29-year-old journalist, popularly known as “Sommie,” was attacked in the early hours of Monday by unknown assailants, sparking a wave of grief across the journalism and legal communities, where she was also a qualified lawyer.

In a solemn statement released via the official X handle of ARISE News, the media house confirmed the devastating loss, describing Sommie as “a cherished member of the ARISE News family and a vibrant voice that engaged and connected with our viewers.” The broadcaster added that her death had left colleagues and viewers alike in deep shock.

According to Naija247news, Maduagwu’s death has ignited widespread outrage, with calls for justice reverberating across civil society, the legal profession, and the general public. Many tributes have poured in, honouring her legacy as a fearless journalist and a compassionate colleague.

Naija247news understands that the Nigeria Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack. So far, no arrests have been confirmed, though authorities have assured the public that efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators.

The statement from ARISE News read in part: “We extend our deepest condolences to Sommie’s parents, siblings, extended family, friends, and loved ones at this difficult time. Sommie’s voice is now silent, but her spirit, passion, and legacy will endure as part of our collective memory.”

Naija247news reports that beyond her on-screen presence, Sommie was widely respected for her integrity, warmth, and professionalism. Her passing has sparked renewed concern about the growing rate of violent crimes in the nation’s capital.

