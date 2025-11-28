Arab–African trade to increase by $37bn in next three years – Wale Edun

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, has projected that trade between Arab and African nations could expand by over $37 billion within the next three years. Speaking in Abuja at the Agribusiness Matchmaking Forum held ahead of the AATB Board of Governors Meeting, he underscored the central role of agribusiness and industrial collaboration in stimulating sustainable regional growth. He urged stakeholders to focus on value creation, stressing that partners must prioritize value addition instead of exporting raw commodities.

Edun called for stronger cooperation between African and Arab countries, noting that shifting global economic dynamics make regional partnerships, shared markets, and cross-border investments more essential than ever. He emphasized that Nigeria’s growing industrial base, alongside planned National Single Window reforms, will improve efficiency, support private-sector expansion, and attract new investment. According to him, this is the moment to convert opportunity into concrete action by building resilient value chains, creating jobs, and driving prosperity across both regions.

Nigeria posted a major improvement in its external trade position in the second quarter of 2025, with the country’s trade surplus rising 44.3% to N7.46 trillion from N5.17 trillion in the previous quarter. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in its latest Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics report, revealed that total exports hit N22.75 trillion, reflecting a 10.5% increase from Q1 and a 28.4% rise compared to the same period in 2024. Imports dipped slightly by 0.9% to N15.29 trillion, resulting in the wider surplus that strengthened Nigeria’s external account.

Crude oil exports, valued at N11.97 trillion and representing 52.6% of total exports, dropped by 5.1% year-on-year and 7.6% from Q1. However, this decline was cushioned by strong performance in other petroleum products, which surged to N7.74 trillion, nearly double year-on-year—boosted by gas and refined products. Non-oil exports also maintained momentum, rising to N3.05 trillion and accounting for 13.4% of total export earnings.

In a related development, TRT Manufacturing and TradeDepot have launched the Africa Trade Engine (ATE), a new joint venture designed to reduce Africa’s $50 billion annual import gap by boosting local production and accelerating intra-African trade. Positioned as a private-sector catalyst for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the initiative aims to integrate industrial capacity, digital trade systems, and logistics networks to transform production and distribution across the continent.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.