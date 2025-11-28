Appeal Court Strikes Out Nnamdi Kanu’s Rights Violation Case, Says Appeal Is ‘Academic’ After Terrorism Conviction

By Naija247news Judiciary Desk

Date: November 2025

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed the appeal filed by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ruling that the matter had become purely academic following his recent conviction on terrorism charges.

A three-member panel led by Justice Boloukuromo Ugo struck out the case on Friday, holding that Kanu could no longer benefit from the reliefs he sought since he had already been sentenced and transferred to a correctional facility.

The decision marks another major judicial setback for the separatist leader, whose legal battles have spanned almost a decade and triggered intense political, security, and diplomatic debates.

Court Says Reliefs No Longer Apply After Conviction

Kanu had approached the Court of Appeal challenging a July 3, 2022 judgment by retired Justice Taiwo Taiwo, which dismissed his lawsuit against the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

In the appeal, the IPOB leader claimed that his rights to dignity, adequate medical care, and freedom of religion were violated while he was detained in DSS custody. He also asked the court to order his transfer from DSS detention to Kuje Correctional Centre.

However, the Appeal Court held on Friday that all the issues raised had become irrelevant following Justice James Omotosho’s November 20 ruling at the Federal High Court, which convicted Kanu of multiple terrorism charges and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The panel noted that since the conviction had fundamentally changed his detention status—from pre-trial custody to serving a sentence—his previous complaints could no longer stand.

Kanu Now in Sokoto Correctional Centre

Justice Ugo highlighted that Kanu’s counsel, Maxwell Opara, confirmed that his client was no longer in DSS custody, but had been moved to the Sokoto Correctional Centre following the terrorism conviction.

With this confirmation, the court ruled that the request for a transfer to Kuje Correctional Centre no longer applied.

“Since he is already in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service, this court cannot grant prayers related to DSS detention,” the panel held.

Justice Ugo also reminded the court that Kanu had previously indicated his preference for prison custody over DSS detention, strengthening the position that the reliefs sought were no longer actionable.

Political Ripple Effects Continue

The ruling comes amid renewed calls from political blocs and advocacy groups for a political resolution to the long-running IPOB crisis. Earlier this month, Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi offered to spearhead an amnesty negotiation for Kanu. Meanwhile, lawmakers from the South-East caucus have intensified lobbying for a presidential pardon.

However, with Friday’s judgment, Kanu’s legal options appear to be narrowing, even as political pressure over his incarceration continues to build

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.