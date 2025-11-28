Appeal Court Reserves Judgment as Akpabio, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Clash

The appellate court in Abuja has reserved judgement in a politically charged legal battle involving Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over suspension powers, legislative privilege, and contempt sanctions.

By Taiye Agbaje | Abuja | Nov. 28, 2025

Nigeria’s political and legal landscape witnessed another decisive moment on Friday as the Court of Appeal in Abuja reserved judgment in the high-profile appeals filed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. The appeals, stemming from disputes over legislative authority, judicial oversight, and constitutional rights, mark a significant test for Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

A three-member panel of justices reached the decision after counsel representing both sides formally adopted their written addresses and presented oral arguments on the contentious issues underpinning the appeals and cross-appeals.

The Case at the Centre of the Storm

The legal battle traces back to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suit at the Federal High Court, in which she sought to halt a Senate investigation into allegations of misconduct leveled against her by the upper chamber. At the time, the Senate had imposed a six-month suspension on the senator, a move she described as illegal, punitive, and politically motivated.

In its ruling, the Federal High Court agreed in part with her arguments, declaring the suspension unconstitutional and a violation of the rights of her constituents who were denied representation. The court held that the Senate had overreached its constitutional mandate.

However, the court also found her guilty of civil contempt over a satirical Facebook post made while her suit was still pending. Justice Binta Nyako imposed a ₦5 million fine — a decision that the senator immediately appealed.

Akpabio’s Appeal: A Defense of Legislative Autonomy

Senate President Godswill Akpabio approached the Court of Appeal seeking to overturn the Federal High Court’s ruling that reinstated the senator. His appeal rests on a central argument: that the judiciary lacks authority to interfere with internal legislative procedures.

Through his legal team, led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Kehinde Ogunwumiju, Akpabio argued that the trial court erred in assuming jurisdiction over what he described as purely internal affairs of the National Assembly. He cited Section 251 of the 1999 Constitution and the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act as clear shields preventing judicial inquiry into legislative conduct.

In his 11-ground appeal, he contended that:

The suspension of lawmakers is an internal disciplinary matter.

Comments made during plenary sessions are privileged.

Courts cannot issue directives questioning how the Senate regulates its own affairs.

Akpabio’s legal position mirrors longstanding debates over separation of powers—specifically, to what extent the courts can intervene when a legislature sanctions one of its members.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Appeal: A Fight for Rights and Fair Hearing

For her part, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan filed a six-ground appeal challenging the contempt ruling and the ₦5 million fine. She argued that the satirical Facebook post — which mocked the Senate’s disciplinary process — did not constitute contempt and that the sanction violated her constitutional rights to free expression and fair hearing.

Her lawyers insisted that:

The trial court misinterpreted the nature of her social media commentary.

The fine was excessive, punitive, and unsupported by law.

The contempt ruling unfairly stigmatized her and attempted to silence her during a legitimate legal battle.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who has long styled herself as an anti-corruption voice and pro-democracy advocate, framed the contempt issue as part of what she called a “targeted effort to intimidate outspoken lawmakers.”

One Appeal Withdrawn

In a development at Friday’s hearing, Akpabio’s counsel, Chief Eko Ejembi Eko, SAN, withdrew one of the cross-appeals, stating that it had been overtaken by events. Since Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has already resumed her seat following the lower court’s ruling, the appeal was considered unnecessary and subsequently dismissed by the court.

Key Legal Issues Before the Court of Appeal

The appellate court is set to decide on major constitutional questions, including:

1. Can courts review legislative disciplinary actions?

This is central to determining whether the Senate acted beyond its powers by suspending the senator.

2. Was the Federal High Court correct in declaring the suspension unconstitutional?

The ruling highlighted representation rights, arguing that constituents cannot be denied their voice for extended periods.

3. Did the senator commit contempt by posting satire on social media during an active case?

The court must determine whether the Facebook post constituted an attempt to ridicule or interfere with judicial proceedings.

4. Should the ₦5 million fine stand?

This speaks to proportionality, judicial discretion, and freedom of expression.

Political Implications

The case carries heavy political undertones. Akpoti-Uduaghan has repeatedly accused the Senate leadership of targeting her for refusing to align with entrenched political interests. Supporters of the senate president argue that the senator has been reckless and confrontational, repeatedly undermining the Senate’s authority.

Observers say the appellate ruling may set a precedent for future disputes between legislators and the leadership of the National Assembly.

If the court sides with Akpabio, the Senate may gain stronger autonomy over its internal procedures. If the court upholds the lower court’s decision, it could place firmer limitations on legislative powers and reinforce judicial oversight.

Reactions and Public Commentary

The case has drawn considerable public interest, with analysts viewing it as a referendum on democratic checks and balances.

Civil society groups argue that long suspensions violate representation rights and should be tightly regulated. They insist that lawmakers cannot discipline colleagues in ways that leave constituents voiceless.

However, some political scholars defend legislative privilege, warning against “judicial overreach” into parliamentary matters.

Awaiting Judgment

After hearing submissions from all parties, the Court of Appeal announced that judgment has been reserved. No date has been set, but the decision is expected to have lasting implications for governance, lawmaking, and the rights of elected representatives.

For now, both parties await the court’s verdict in what has become one of the most closely watched legislative-judicial confrontations in Nigeria’s recent history.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.